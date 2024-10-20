Real estate conference on Monday and Tuesday in Athens

The 25th Prodexpo, the longest-running conference in Greece, returns on Monday and Tuesday at the Athens Concert Hall.

The conference aims to provide answers to the key questions of the sector, with the aim of bringing together all the important players of the real estate market, both from Greece and abroad.

Dozens of speakers will participate from several countries, with the program spread over two halls, covering critical market issues.

The conference will be attended by key personalities from the political and economic leadership of the country, such as: Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras, Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Sofia Zacharaki, Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Konstantinos Kyranakis, Chief Financial Advisor to the Prime Minister Alex Patelis, and Independent Authority for Public Revenue Director Giorgos Pitsilis.

In addition, representatives of leading market bodies will be present, including: the Hellenic Land Registry, P.OM.IDA., STAMA, Teiresias, the Capital Market Commission, DYPA and the CEOs of the major domestic real estate companies.

To find out more go to prodexpo.gr.