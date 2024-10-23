REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

The municipalities where zone rates will likely change

Real estate surveyors will decide on the adjustment of “objective values” ​​in 36 zones of 12 municipalities.

They should proceed with the assessment of prices in the municipalities of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Vrilissia, Halandri, Glyfada (pictured), Piraeus, Ithaca, Karpathos, Loutraki, Symi, Pyrgos, Rhodes and Leros.

Property appraisers have until November 11 to determine the prices and submit their findings to the minister of national economy and finance, who will make the final decisions.

In the event that the surveyors decide changes should be made, the revised prices will not apply retroactively, but from the date of publication of the ministerial decision.

Property Taxation

