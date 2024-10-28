The dilemma between buying and renting a house

The “Buy with a loan or rent?” dilemma is now obvious to those who have the ability to access bank credit to acquire a house, either with or without the “My Home” program. As rental rates in the major urban centers increase and the European Central Bank continues to cut interest rates, it is clear that more and more households will be looking to get their own property.

Based on the price index of Spitogatos.gr, during the third quarter of this year, the average asking rental price in Attica was almost 10 euros/square meters, while in Thessaloniki at €9.67/sq.m., marking an annual increase of 7.8% and 10.5%, respectively.

This means that an apartment of 100 sq.m. requires between €800 and €1,200 on average to be rented, depending on the area, an amount that is certainly equal to, or even higher than, the corresponding installment of a mortgage loan.

Based on the data of IMS-FC (Individual Mortgage Solutions), the largest credit broker in the Greek market, this is now evident in various regions of the country.

As Kyriakos Kambouris, founder and managing director of IMS-FC explains, “we see that in various areas of Attica the rent is now higher than the corresponding installment of a housing loan. At the same time, however, we should also note that ever growing sale prices are an obstacle for more and more interested parties and their ability to be financed.”

For example, in an area like Ampelokipi in Athens, an 80 sq.m. apartment, aged between 35 and 45 years, is currently rented for €850/month (asking price). The corresponding asking price for sale is €216,000, which means that approximately €55,000 of equity is required from the interested buyer, an amount corresponding to 20% of the value of the property (about €43,000) plus another €11,000, which are the transfer costs (registration in the land registry, pre-notification, real estate, notary, etc.). Another €173,000 remain for financing through a mortgage, with the monthly installment being €828, taking into account a loan with a fixed interest rate of 10 years and a total duration of 30 years. These figures do not include a preferential interest rate, which is usually granted to solvent borrowers, which means that the final installment can be even lower.

Certainly, before undertaking this commitment, one should have proceeded to a good assessment of one’s capabilities. According to Pantelis Maraveas, deputy general manager of retail at National Bank, “banks have the intention to give housing loans, while about eight out of 10 applications are approved. However, the lending rate remains low, as many think they cannot get a loan.”

Regarding the conditions required, Maraveas points at stable employment, as well as the need for the loan installment not to exceed 40%-50% of the total income of the household.

Of particular interest are the IMS-FC figures regarding the course of the mortgage market. According to them, there has been a significant slowdown in the production of mortgage loans this year.

In particular, based on the company’s data, during this year’s nine months, financing requests for new housing loans amounting to €4.67 billion have been submitted, compared to €6.52 billion in the same period last year, without even counting (for reasons of comparability) and the additional €2.17 billion of requests that were submitted last year, due to the “My Home” program. Therefore there is a 28% drop in mortgage demand this year, which will certainly translate into lower disbursements in the coming months, especially in the first half of 2025.

Already, however, it seems that the high sale prices of houses act as a discouragement for a large portion of interested buyers, as the “threshold” for acquiring a residence is constantly rising. The figures included in the Bank of Greece report on financial stability, published a few days ago, are of interest. Based on these, in the first half of 2024 the average loan disbursement amounted to €58,000, significantly lower than the first half of 2023, when it was €77,200. This is a paradox, given that selling prices have continued to rise.

Market executives explain that a large proportion of buyers are still buying primarily with equity and if required they top up a smaller amount through a home equity loan. Also, many use bank loans only to renovate/repair the property they bought.