REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Digital funding of property

Digital funding of property
[Shutterstock]

Tech company MetaWealth aspires to raise $1.5 million through the issue of digital currency for the first time in Greece in order to develop a residential building in central Athens. Through its special platform, MetaWealth focuses on securing financing – on behalf of third parties – for property development, using the technology of decentralized blockchain digital transactions.

The first project on Greek soil, which MetaWealth has included in its platform “that makes it possible to invest in real estate from $100,” concerns Urban City 44. It is s complex of 210 apartments under construction at 44 Pireos Street which is being developed by Astrea International Properties and of which the largest number of properties have already been sold.

The company is seeking to raise a total of $1.475 million for 12 apartments by issuing 14,753 tokens – i.e. exchangeable tokens – that come with the so-called “smart contracts.” These are code programs that are activated and executed when certain terms and conditions are met, automatically. For Urban City 44, the return for a period of 18 months is 31% or 20.67% per annum. The token offering period expires on December 16.

Property
READ MORE
The dilemma between buying and renting a house
PROPERTY

The dilemma between buying and renting a house

‘Green’ properties cost more
PROPERTY

‘Green’ properties cost more

The municipalities where zone rates will likely change
PROPERTY

The municipalities where zone rates will likely change

Short-term rentals tax revenue to hit €830 mln, says official
REAL ESTATE

Short-term rentals tax revenue to hit €830 mln, says official

Greeks opt for homes built 40 years ago
PROPERTY

Greeks opt for homes built 40 years ago

What apartment you can buy with €200,000 in the capital
PROPERTY

What apartment you can buy with €200,000 in the capital

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.