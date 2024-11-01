REAL ESTATE

Most citizens active in property market

Most citizens active in property market
The digital creation and submission of E9 returns is starting as a pilot program from Friday for the notarial documents posted on the myPROPERTY platform and concerning real estate transfer tax returns submitted after May 17 and uploaded to the platform as of Friday.

More than three out of every four participants in a survey conducted by the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen on behalf of real estate agencies said that they are likely to buy, sell or rent out a property in the next five years.

The president of the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen, Yiannis Chatzitheodosiou, stated: “Despite the challenges, demand for the services provided by real estate agencies remains high. There are therefore significant opportunities for further development of the sector, which will significantly affect the entire Greek economy. After all, we are talking about a sector with strong potential, in which 2019 was considered a milestone year in terms of declared incomes and number of professionals.”

Over 76% of participants stated that they are likely to buy, sell or rent out a property within the next five years, demonstrating the crucial role of real estate agencies. The data also showed strong interest in the market in the search for housing, which is already a problem for a large part of society.

Economy
READ MORE
Greece to ban new short-term lets in Athens for at least a year
REAL ESTATE

Greece to ban new short-term lets in Athens for at least a year

Freight centers mushrooming
GREEK ECONOMY

Freight centers mushrooming

Hellenic Cadastre entering new era
REAL ESTATE

Hellenic Cadastre entering new era

Cyprus property price increase slows down
REAL ESTATE

Cyprus property price increase slows down

More people choose to share apartments
REAL ESTATE

More people choose to share apartments

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.