Table: Ruling conservatives lead over leftist opposition

Workers pack ballots into bags, from a warehouse of the Region of Attica to be delivered to municipalities' polling stations, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greece will hold a parliamentary election on May 21 that looks unlikely to produce an outright winner and could lead to a coalition government or a second ballot in early July.

Opinion polls show the ruling conservatives of New Democracy (ND) maintaining a lead over the leftist opposition:

 Date      Pollster    ND    Syriza  PASOK  KKE  EL   Mera25                                                     

 May 17    Alco*       32.7   26.0     8.3     6.1   3.7    3.3

 May 13    Marc*      33.6   26.9     9.1     6.1   3.4   3.3

 May 12    Metron    36.2   28.0    10.3     7.4   3.3   4.4

             Analysis*                                  

 May 9     Pulse*      32.5   26.0     9.0     6.0   3.0   4.0

 May 8     Alco*       32.3   25.7     9.0     6.3   3.7   3.2

 May 6     GPO*       36.9   30.4     10.1    7.0   3.5   3.6

 April 26  Marc       32.1    26.1     9.0     6.1   3.9   3.7

 April 24  Alco*       31.6    25.4     8.9      6.1   3.8   3.7

 April 8   GPO         31.4   26.6     9.5      6.3   3.6   3.2

 March 21  GPO      35.6   30.7    10.8      7.7   4.0   3.7

 March 14  Alco*     28.4   24.8     9.3       6.0   3.8   3.4

 March 9   Marc*     29.6   25.0     9.7       5.6   3.9   3.5

 Feb 20    Alco*       32.1   25.1     9.8       5.9   3.7   2.7

 Feb 13    GPO       33.8   26.4     9.8       6.4   3.0   2.4

 Feb 11    Marc*     33.7   26.0    10.2       5.5   3.8  2.8

 

* Poll result excludes abstaining voters to project how the

poll data would translate into an actual vote result.

 

  ND: conservative New Democracy party

  Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party

  PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement

  KKE: Greek Communist Party

  EL: right-wing Elliniki Lysi(Hellenic Solution)

  Mera 25: leftist party founded by Yanis Varoufakis

[Reuters]

Poll Elections

