Table: Ruling conservatives lead over leftist opposition

Workers pack ballots into bags, from a warehouse of the Region of Attica to be delivered to municipalities' polling stations, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greece will hold a parliamentary election on May 21 that looks unlikely to produce an outright winner and could lead to a coalition government or a second ballot in early July.

Opinion polls show the ruling conservatives of New Democracy (ND) maintaining a lead over the leftist opposition:

Date Pollster ND Syriza PASOK KKE EL Mera25

May 17 Alco* 32.7 26.0 8.3 6.1 3.7 3.3

May 13 Marc* 33.6 26.9 9.1 6.1 3.4 3.3

May 12 Metron 36.2 28.0 10.3 7.4 3.3 4.4

Analysis*

May 9 Pulse* 32.5 26.0 9.0 6.0 3.0 4.0

May 8 Alco* 32.3 25.7 9.0 6.3 3.7 3.2

May 6 GPO* 36.9 30.4 10.1 7.0 3.5 3.6

April 26 Marc 32.1 26.1 9.0 6.1 3.9 3.7

April 24 Alco* 31.6 25.4 8.9 6.1 3.8 3.7

April 8 GPO 31.4 26.6 9.5 6.3 3.6 3.2

March 21 GPO 35.6 30.7 10.8 7.7 4.0 3.7

March 14 Alco* 28.4 24.8 9.3 6.0 3.8 3.4

March 9 Marc* 29.6 25.0 9.7 5.6 3.9 3.5

Feb 20 Alco* 32.1 25.1 9.8 5.9 3.7 2.7

Feb 13 GPO 33.8 26.4 9.8 6.4 3.0 2.4

Feb 11 Marc* 33.7 26.0 10.2 5.5 3.8 2.8

* Poll result excludes abstaining voters to project how the

poll data would translate into an actual vote result.

ND: conservative New Democracy party

Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party

PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement

KKE: Greek Communist Party

EL: right-wing Elliniki Lysi(Hellenic Solution)

Mera 25: leftist party founded by Yanis Varoufakis

[Reuters]