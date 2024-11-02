Fethullah Gulen: Legacy and succession

It was around this time of year in 2022 when I visited Fethullah Gulen’s sanctuary in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania in the United States. I didn’t know whether I would get to see the influential Turkish spiritual leader as we were shown around the gardens and buildings where he lived in self-exile with a group of students and followers. We were offered tea and Turkish delight (twice) and shown to the guest rooms in case we wanted to pray or rest. Even as we sat down in the lounge where he usually received guests four hours later, we were told that he may be going straight back to his own room after taking his customary walk, mandated by his doctors.

We knew he’d be coming after all when a small group of young students practically ran into the room and arranged themselves on the floor around his prominently positioned massage chair. He came moments later, propped up by his assistants. One person covered his legs in a gray blanket, another started filming the meeting. He spoke slowly, quietly and in Turkish. Even though he had lived in the United States for more than 20 years, he never spoke English. He also knew that anything he said would make headlines in Greece. “Our people are acting as though they are intoxicated,” he said of the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once a close ally.

The meeting that afternoon lasted exactly 12 minutes. It stopped abruptly when he excused himself and left the room, exhausted. The 82-year-old imam was clearly suffering from health problems, so I couldn’t help but ask, as he left the room, what the situation was with his succession. “There is no need for a discussion on this subject. His work is his legacy and it will guide us,” two of his confidants said.

‘He had named the 12 people who would be responsible for carrying on specific parts of his work’

A few hours after Gulen’s death was announced earlier this month, one of the people who had escorted us on that visit in 2022 agreed to talk to Kathimerini about the final hours of the Turkish president’s number one enemy, but also about what the future holds for the Gulenist movement, which is still regarded as a terrorist organization and subject to persecution in Turkey.

Gulen died on the night of October 20 in a Pennsylvania hospital, surrounded by his doctors and six of his closest students, who had prayed in the antechamber of his room day and night. Few knew that his health had deteriorated so much and those who asked after him were told that he was in hospital for a routine checkup. The truth is that his absence went almost unnoticed, since he had left the compound in the mountains and retired to a villa 15 minutes away in the months leading up to his death.

“We’d get dozens of groups of visitors every day and he always felt obliged to meet with them, but it took a serious toll. He’d only come on the days when he felt better,” our source said, explaining the move to the villa, which had sparked all sorts of suspicions and conspiracy theories among his enemies and caused serious concern among his followers.

The same source denies that Gulen was suffering from dementia, as some reports had suggested, and dismisses rumors that a battle of succession had already started behind the scenes. “Perhaps there were some people who would not handle the power or authority they felt they had. There had been such examples in the past, but our Hocaefendi (Master Teacher) and his team always had a clear idea of who did what,” he says. “If such a thing were to come to our attention, that person would be summarily cast out.”

Gulen, he adds, had left a will with very clear instructions, which his closest confidants had been aware of for months. “He had named the 12 people who would be responsible for carrying on specific parts of his work,” the source notes.

Gulen launched the Hizmet – which means to perform a service – movement in 1959 and over the years evolved it so that it acquired an impressive mechanism and network of influence. It is a combination of Islamic teaching with Western perceptions and practices, and advocates the integration of Muslims into the modern world by emphasizing the importance of education and advancement, while maintaining a conservative way of life in private.

As a result of the movement’s growing popularity and influence, Gulen was accused by Turkey’s Kemalists of interference and of undermining the secular state. He may have been acquitted by a court of law of these charges, but decided nevertheless to stay in America after traveling there for health reasons.

He settled in Pennsylvania, from where he watched and influenced developments back home. Gulen’s support helped Erdogan solidify his power after his electoral victory in 2002. Thousands of people from the Gulenist movement got posts in the military, the security services and in positions where they could influence power. Critics have accused the movement of exploiting this influence at the expense of other minorities, chiefly Kurds and Kemalists, which the Gulenists vehemently deny. They insist that the rift with Erdogan came in 2013, when they uncovered his involvement in a series of economic scandals. That’s when the persecution began, gaining even more momentum after the attempted coup in 2016. From the very first moment – and without being able to show any compelling evidence to support his claims – Erdogan pointed to Gulen as being the mastermind behind the plot to overthrow him.

The crackdown on the movement and its supporters, which continues to this day, does not appear to have affected its momentum or its reach – even back in the 1990s, Hizmet had a strong presence in Europe, the US, Africa, Asia and even Australia, with schools, publishing ventures and hundreds of nongovernmental organizations doing its work, from humanitarian relief to lobbying in Washington. Analysts estimate the movement has assets in the billions of dollars, and that even Gulen’s death will not alter its course. “Hizmet carries on without him, thanks to him,” says a person from the leader’s close circle.

The movement also runs a community center in the downtown Athens district of Kallithea, which people flocked to following the news of Gulen’s death. Our visit, a day after, was no exception. The women pray for their imam between 3 and 5 p.m. and the men pray 7-10 p.m. “We rushed over as soon as we heard the news. We want to share our pain. It’s like losing a close relation,” Husna tells Kathimerini in flawless Greek. She may never have met him in person, but it was thanks to Hizmet that she was able to become the first woman in her family, and in her village, to go to university. “I owe a lot to him,” she says.

The Gulenist community center in downtown Athens’ Kallithea district opened five years ago under intense secrecy. Since then, it has gained legal status and is a popular gathering point for Turkish refugees in Greece.

The atmosphere at the center is funereal; the people are in mourning, hugging each other and some even crying. Only a 3-year-old boy seems unaffected as he plays with a ball and his mother’s phone while she prays. His name is Nurula, which means light of God, and his father proudly shows me a handwritten note by Gulen picking that name for the child. “He has picked over a million names,” says the boy’s father.

Ercivan represents a German NGO run by Hizmet and was in Frankfurt when he heard the news of Gulen’s death. He got on the first plane back to Athens so he could be close to his “brothers and sisters.” He takes three bottles of cologne out of his bag as soon as he reaches the center. “Gulen gave me these when I visited him,” he tells the people that have gathered around him. A few sigh. Gulen had met him at a mosque in Izmir in the 1990s; he was 18 years old and had just joined the movement. He studied mathematics and then went on to teach at one of the movement’s schools in Azerbaijan and later in other countries too, with Greece being his last stop.

Talking to Ercivan and other members of the community gathered at the Kallithea center, it is obvious that Gulen was adored. “He is not our prophet, but he showed us the way,” one of the members says. Many of these people lost everything in Turkey because of their participation in the movement, but they remain loyal to what it represents. “I am sorry that he will not be buried in his own country, which he loved and did so much for,” comments Gonza, who lost two of her children at sea on the perilous crossing from Turkey to Greece.

“I hope he’s buried by the lake,” adds Ercivan, referring to an idyllic spot on the northern end of the Pennsylvania compound, which, he says, Gulen only visited every so often, maybe once a year, even though he loved it. “He didn’t want people to think that he was enjoying himself. He couldn’t bear the thought of thousands of brothers and sisters in prison or living as fugitives while he was free.”