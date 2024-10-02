What do the ‘exes’ think about the center-left?

Costas Simitis does not intervene in PASOK’s internal affairs, but he believes that the current circumstances represent a unique opportunity for the socialist party to reorganize. George Papandreou would like the next president of PASOK to be able to unite the center-left space, a view not shared by Evangelos Venizelos, who has expressed doubts about whether a coalition of forces is possible. As for Alexis Tsipras, disappointed by what is happening in SYRIZA, he remains out of the spotlight, though he is aware that eventually the period of silence will come to an end.

They are not on stage at the moment. But they are still watching closely and sometimes intervening. How do they see the unformed landscape now that both parties are looking for new leadership and a new compass?

Some still believe in the coalition. They believe that if PASOK and SYRIZA added their percentages, they could claim to fill the gap left by the center-left. Both parties are looking for new leadership, with no way to predict who will be in a position of strength.

Some have high hopes for Haris Doukas, others are preparing for the return of Alexis Tsipras, while there are many who believe that with SYRIZA facing a new split and New Democracy seeing its support dwindle, PASOK will be the big winner regardless of the outcome.

But what do the “exes” – the three former prime ministers and one former deputy prime minister – think of this unformed landscape? What do they want and what do they fear for the future?

Alexis Tsipras

Silently ‘doing my time’

If one of the four names is discussed daily – either as a wish or a curse – as the one who could return to unite the center-left, it is that of the former prime minister and ex-president of SYRIZA.

Although the painting of two bulls against a blood-red background that once adorned his office in the SYRIZA headquarters has found a new place in the spacious living room of the institute he founded on Amalias Avenue, no one can believe that it or its owner have really made themselves comfortable there.

From the very first event of the Alexis Tsipras Institute, shortly after the European elections, the signal of intentions was clear. At the International Conference for Peace and Sustainable Growth in June, which was attended by numerous figures from the European and local center-left and left, Tsipras used the platform to send a clear message in favor of a convergence of forces in the region, following the example of the New Popular Front in France. Indirectly but clearly, the natural leader of SYRIZA declared himself “present.”

Since then, the internal conflicts and toxicity that have developed in SYRIZA have gone beyond the imagination, pushing the party lower and lower in the polls.

They have also severely hampered the former prime minister’s ability to distance himself from internal party developments and led to the cancellation of plans for new events that the institute had in the works. SYRIZA is not only losing strength, it is on the verge of total collapse, which threatens to tarnish Tsipras’ legacy.

The former prime minister understands that last year’s deposed SYRIZA leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, took advantage of the party’s voters’ need for something new. In particular, he took advantage of Tsipras’ own decision to remain silent. At the party congress in February, Tsipras surprised everyone by proposing new internal party elections. His call was rejected.

Now it seems that he does not intend to support any candidate. However, he remains a SYRIZA MP and, as far as those who left the party are concerned, he insists that their move was wrong. Many claim that he is now pulling the strings of the “Group of 87,” which is supporting MP Sokratis Famellos for party president. They call them the “Tsipras Guard.” Associates of the former prime minister do not accept this term. This group expresses a significant part of SYRIZA that is against the possibility of becoming a single personality party based on the Kasselakis plan.

However, as Tsipras tells his associates, he feels that he has to stay out of it and not get involved in petty political confrontations. He also likes to tell them that he is “doing his time.” A year ago, he took responsibility for the party’s defeat and resigned, while his former and current comrades continue to claim justification for all their actions, both those who left and those who remained in different camps.

He finds what is happening in SYRIZA, which he transformed from a protest party into a government and finally left with 20%, very disappointing on a political and human level. He finds out the hard way that many of those he relied on have no principles, values or content.

He feels the need to stay away from the frontline of political action, but is aware that the cycle of silence has to end at some point. He stresses that his goal is to contribute to the public debate with proposals and positions on the high stakes in Greece, Europe and the wider region. His vehicle for doing so is his institute.

However, he can hardly limit himself to this role, since the messages he sends often have a double meaning. In his speech last week accepting an award for the Prespa Agreement, he stressed that young people “refuse to follow the dominant narrative that invites them to choose their principles and values by scrolling down screens… They seek seriousness. Substance, not image,” he said. It is difficult to hear these words without seeing the image of his successor.

It seems that Tsipras does not intend to support any candidate. However, he remains a SYRIZA MP and, as far as those who left the party are concerned, he insists that their move was wrong

George Papandreou

The celebrations in Athens and the ‘Strasbourg gang’

It was October 15, 2023, the evening of the second round of the municipal elections. George Papandreou did not hide his joy in front of the camera. “If we unite the progressive forces behind a person with knowledge, potential and vision, change can happen,” he said.

It was shortly after the announcement of Haris Doukas’ victory in the Athens municipality. Papandreou was among the first to congratulate him, along with SYRIZA candidate Costas Zachariadis, who had supported the PASOK candidate in the second round.

Papandreou then spoke of “a great message to the progressive forces of the country.” Although he has not expressed a preference as to who should be the next leader of PASOK (unlike his brother Nikos, who is a strong supporter of MP Pavlos Geroulanos), it is clear that he would prefer someone who could unite the forces of the progressive area, with him wanting to play a role – though not a leading one – in this partnership.

Not many years have passed since Tsipras accused him of “surpassing Thatcher and Pinochet,” of speaking the language of the creditors and of defaming the country by talking about corruption. George Papandreou, for his part, accused Tsipras of burdening the country with the third, unnecessary, memorandum. Now all that is in the past – forgotten. The two former prime ministers hang out together on their trips to the Council of Europe and like to talk about the future of the center-left.

The convergence between them also manifested, they say, after the shift Tsipras made when he started attacking the former “sacred cow” for Koumoundourou: the period of ex-conservative prime minister Kostas Karamanlis and his responsibility for the country’s bankruptcy. Despite the denials of an agreement between them regarding the next day in the center-left, it is clear that their political ideas on the future of Greece and Europe are identical in several aspects.

References to the past have now been reduced to pithy comments like the one made from the podium of the Tsipras Institute conference in June. “If Hollande were here, we’d have a Hollandreou panel, Alexis,” Papandreou said (using a term Tsipras used when criticizing him), while Tsipras below gave an approving, smiling thumbs-up.

At the same congress, Papandreou again openly advocated a coalition of parties, citing the French example of the joint progressive forces that form the New Popular Front.

Evangelos Venizelos

A new social contract rather than nostalgia

Former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos has expressed doubts about the possibility of forming a coalition of center-left forces, even if the parties manage to overcome their ideological differences.

As he pointed out in a recent interview, the current electoral system does not give bonus seats to coalitions of parties, although he believes it should do so for reasons of electoral equality. In practice, this means that even if a center-left coalition comes first in the next elections and ND comes second, the bonus seats would go to the second party.

Otherwise, Venizelos is closely following the developments on the ground, has also put on hold the events and conferences of the “Circle of Ideas” (Kyklos Ideon) and is trying not to get involved in the internal party politics and the succession race in PASOK.

At the celebration of PASOK’s 50th anniversary at the Zappeion in Athens, Venizelos called on the party to propose a new social contract and to convince the voters that it can implement it. The slogan “PASOK, those were the years” is unlikely to make it a leading force in the field, with Venizelos noting that “it should not be a party of nostalgia, but of the future.”

He used to say at the time of the crisis that PASOK would rise again along with the country. This has not happened so far because, as he argues, “the precondition for this would be to highlight its role in saving the country and what conditions need to be met for a substantial and lasting return to normality.”

Costas Simitis

Highlighting the opportunity

At PASOK’s event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the September 3 Declaration, a phrase by former prime minister Costas Simitis stood out: “The progressive world is looking for a way out so that it can hope again” and “the possibilities are not infinite.”

Simitis’ time as prime minister was described by many as the last coherent example of the “center-left” in Greece, attracting figures from the left. For others, however, it was the time when neoliberal policies were implemented.

For some time now, Simitis has not intervened in internal party affairs, nor has he taken a position on the upcoming internal PASOK elections. But many are repeating his phrase as the high stakes for PASOK after the outcome of the internal elections.

“Today more than ever, the progressive world is asking for answers,” he said, clearly conveying the message that PASOK has one – perhaps its last – chance to become a party of power again and unite the region.