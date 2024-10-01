‘I want to play a part’ in deeper ties

‘The polls are encouraging, but New Hampshire is a highly competitive state, so we’re working hard until the very last day,’ says Maggie Goodlander.

Greek-American Maggie Goodlander, with an impressive career in Washington’s highest decision-making circles, is running as the Democratic candidate for New Hampshire’s second Congressional District.

In this exclusive interview with Kathimerini, Goodlander – who is married to Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser – shares her vision for the United States, and talks about the upcoming elections and the future of Greek-American relations. Tracing her roots to Avdella in Grevena, northern Greece, she also reflects on her family’s long journey to America and the significance of her heritage.

From the Senate to the White House and now back to Congress, what has that journey been like?

At the White House for the last three and a half years, I led the President’s Unity Agenda, which focused on tackling some of the most pressing challenges facing America: the opioid crisis, mental health and fulfilling our obligations to veterans. I also served for 11 years as a Navy Reserve intelligence officer and worked as a senior US foreign policy advisor to senators Joe Lieberman and John McCain. Additionally, I worked at the Department of Justice as assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division under Merrick Garland.

What prompted you to leave that kind of career behind and enter one of the most divisive congressional races in US history?

In New Hampshire, we take democracy very seriously and I remain hopeful and optimistic about the future of this country. My role in the White House, as I mentioned, centered around advancing the President’s Unity Agenda. Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we need to come together to face the country’s most important challenges. We passed over 400 pieces of bipartisan legislation to move this agenda forward. So, to answer your question, I truly believe that Congress remains a place where meaningful work can and must be done for the American people.

There’s also a family connection with this particular seat in New Hampshire, right?

‘In this race, the Democratic Party is truly the party of freedom, fairness, and democracy’

Yes. My mother – who served at the state House and then became an Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs under George W Bush – ran for this seat when I was just two years old. At that time, her opponent’s slogan was, “A woman’s place is in the home, not in the House,” and in 1988, that was actually a winning slogan. But during our primary, we took the first step toward flipping that script. As a first-time candidate, I believe what helped us win the primary was getting my message and story out there. My story starts when my great grandfather came from the village Avdella Grevenon through Ellis Island all by himself at the age of 16, without knowing the language. He got a job as a dishwasher at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in downtown New York and when he earned enough money he made his way up to Nashua, and there was an incredible, great community there that really embraced him. That’s how it all started. The more people connected with my story, the more momentum we gained

This momentum is clearly reflected in the polls; they are looking good for you.

The polls are encouraging, but New Hampshire is a highly competitive state, so we’re working hard until the very last day. I’m running in a district where people are still open to reasoned debate. However, my opponent is one of the most extreme candidates to ever run for office in New Hampshire, fully embracing an anti-government, far-right agenda.

How do you foresee the election unfolding? What are the prospects for the Democrats?

In New Hampshire, voters are talking about Project 2025 every day, and they know that it’s a dark and radical vision for our country. In this race, the Democratic Party is truly the party of freedom, fairness, and democracy. I believe we are on the right side of the most significant battles.

You mentioned democracy. Some argue that what’s really at stake in these elections is the future of democracy itself. Do you agree?

I do. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown his unwillingness to honor election results, starting with 2016 and continuing through 2020. When I entered this race, I understood that if I win, my third day on the job would be January 6, 2025. On that day, we must protect the peaceful transfer of power in this country. It’s the cornerstone of American democracy.

Given your Greek-American heritage, how do you envision supporting Greece’s and Cyprus’ interests in Congress?

Congress plays a crucial role in our relations. Early in my career, while working in the Senate, I saw firsthand how a small, dedicated group of members could have a tremendous impact on the relationship between our two countries, especially when they worked together on a bipartisan basis. That’s something I hope to bring to Congress – to continue fostering that strong connection.

How do you view Greece’s role as a key ally of the United States? How do you plan to further strengthen ties between the two countries?

I want to play a part in deepening the relationship between the US and Greece across every dimension. Congress provides numerous tools to enhance this partnership, whether through bilateral defense cooperation, diplomatic efforts, or working together in multilateral organizations like NATO. Strengthening this bond is one of my key priorities.