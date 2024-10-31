Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu trying to draw US into an open clash with Iran

A satellite image shows the Parchin rocket motor casting facility after what an American researcher said was an Israeli airstrike hitting a building that was part of Iran’s defunct nuclear weapons development program, near Tehran on October 26.

The last time former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert spoke to Kathimerini was when Israel was still assessing the consequences of Iran’s missile attack on April 13. Today, and while Israel has suffered its second and largest missile attack, the critic of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Kathimerini that Israel has achieved its military objectives in Gaza and must stop fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

Olmert, who comes under daily fire from the Israeli government, does not hesitate to say that the Israeli prime minister’s far-right partners are tarnishing the state’s image in the international community, and calls former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s statements about changing the status quo in the Middle East “immature.”

We are witnessing historical discord and disagreement between the Israeli government and the US government. Have you ever seen political cooperation between the two countries at such a historic low?

I think we need to put things in perspective. On the one hand, there is growing disagreement between the Israeli government and the US government, which has been expressed in various ways recently, but on the other hand, there has never been more active military and political support for the State of Israel.

I remember myself as a junior participant in meetings with President Reagan, President George Η.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush Jr and Barack Obama, and all of them were very good friends of the State of Israel, but none of them did what President Biden did. That is, nobody came to Israel in the middle of a war in the same way that President Biden did and, in addition, nobody sent a huge American military force to the Middle East with the purpose and intention of participating in the war.

In the event of a confrontation between Israel and a third party, America will stand with Israel and participate in the war. And, in fact, America has already taken part in recent months in actual active military operations to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles fired at Israel.

So, we have a certain contradiction, which is the American government’s complete distrust of the Israeli government. And yet, at the same time, the greatest possible cooperation and political and military support for the State of Israel. I think this is a reflection of what I would call President Biden’s deep emotional and spiritual commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel. This is something that goes far beyond Netanyahu’s personality.

In your opinion, do you think Netanyahu is trying to draw the US into an open confrontation with Iran?

Yes. That is exactly what I believe. Netanyahu believes that he was destined, by “divine providence,” to lead the Western world against the force that challenges the fundamental values and principles of Western civilization. And he says this in the clearest terms. When he looks at the Western leaders today, Biden, Sunak, Starmer, Macron and Chancellor Scholz, he says to himself, and perhaps to his inner circle: “Who are these guys? They are rookies and newcomers. What do they understand about world affairs and historical problems? I am Bibi Netanyahu, I was there long before they came, and they will be gone long before I am. So, it is my obligation to push the Western world.”

Netanyahu knows that Israel does not have the means and capabilities to destroy Iran’s nuclear program because the Iranians are hiding their facilities 60 meters underground. And Israel does not have the weapons and bombs that can change that fact. But America does. So he wants to create an inevitable confrontation between America and the Iranians, so that America will be drawn into a confrontation in which it does not want to be involved. But at the same time, America wants to defend Israel in case Iran attacks Israel. So here we are.

‘The only way to try to get rid of our enemies is to make peace with them. And how to make peace with them is a difficult question, but there is no alternative’

Recently, Naftali Bennett stated that now is the greatest opportunity to change the face of the Middle East. Do you think this “window of opportunity” refers to a strike on Iran’s nuclear program or a possible strike on the leadership of the theocratic regime?

I think Naftali Bennett said something he would rather not say. I think it is a reflection of immaturity, and a lack of understanding and experience in world affairs. Whether he meant Iran’s nuclear program or whether he meant Iran’s leadership, Iran remains a legitimate member of the United Nations. There is no doubt that Iran is a dictatorship and an extreme, religious society without any trace of democracy, but to state something like that, which can be interpreted as a threat against the leaders of a legitimate member of the United Nations, I think is complete immaturity, and I regret it.

But do you consider that we are facing a historic opportunity for Israel to liberate itself from its enemies?

I do not think that Israel has a historic opportunity to get rid of its enemies. This is ridiculous. The point is that Israel has demonstrated its enormous military strength, which is necessary to defend the State of Israel. If on October 7, 2023 there was any question as to whether Israel has the capacity to defend itself, I think it is now clear that it can. The same is true of the effectiveness and sophistication of Israeli technologies, where the events of the last few weeks have brought back the perception that Israeli cyber and intelligence security is on top of the world. But to think that we can wipe out empires like Iran’s with 80 million people is ridiculous.

At the end of the day, what we need is a very strong defense system so that there is no one who has the misconception that Israel will be defeated. Whereas the only way to try to get rid of our enemies is to make peace with them. And how to make peace with them is a difficult question, but there is no alternative.

Without underestimating the Israel Defense Forces, realistically, can Israel afford, militarily and economically, to engage in hostilities on so many fronts?

It has nothing to do with the military capabilities of the Israeli army, which are indisputable, but the cost of fighting a war for more than a year and keeping hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the army, now absent from the country’s workforce, increases the deficit to about 10% of the national budget. So, the Israeli economy is being eroded and its stability is threatened.

With thousands of casualties and blows on both sides, we see that Israel is weakening in the eyes of Western societies. Have Netanyahu’s actions damaged Israel’s image?

I do not think there is a widespread weakening of Israel, but a weakening of the respect we enjoy in the international community, not because of a lack of respect for our powers or our enormous scientific achievements, but because of a growing disillusionment with the values that the Israeli leadership represents today. The world does not like the Netanyahu government and its associates who talk about Israel in terms that are totally unacceptable to the international community. And all these events are presented as an erosion of Israel’s core values as a democracy and as an open and tolerant society.

With the war lasting more than a year and expanding into new military fields, is there an “escape route”?

I think we have to stop the war in Gaza. We have achieved everything we need to achieve militarily and we have defeated Hamas to such an extent that there is not much left of it. The tunnels have been completely destroyed underground and thousands of Hamas fighters have been targeted and destroyed. Thus, we have achieved as much as could be achieved in a military operation against Hamas, which is hiding underground and no longer has any tactical units that can operate or fight back.

The question today is, why not stop and bring back the hostages? The only way to bring back the hostages is to end the war and that is what Netanyahu must do. However, he does not do it, not because there is a better way to bring back the hostages, but there is no better way (other than war) that will keep him away from the personal problems he will face once the war is over. And I mean the trial and the charges that will corner him and threaten his continued status as prime minister and that is something that scares him.

Do you think the two-state solution has been discarded?

It has certainly been badly damaged by the emotional intensity of today’s debate. If you take a poll asking how many Israelis or how many Palestinians support the two-state solution, the majority answer is likely to be negative. But I think it is the right time to raise the issue of the two-state solution, because now that there is disagreement, this solution may ultimately be the only possible way to resolve the historic conflict between us and the Palestinians.