‘NATO should focus on fixing Europe’

“NATO will be more important in the next 75 years than it has been in the last 75,” NATO’s former supreme allied commander Europe (2013-2016) General Philip Breedlove tells Kathimerini. With the US elections in the spotlight and leaders of Western and Eastern countries waiting for the new occupant of the White House, many analysts are warning about the direction Washington should take in its foreign policy. The veteran four-star general and distinguished professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology explains to Kathimerini that NATO needs to examine its weaknesses and rebuild its manufacturing sector to be ready to meet the multifaceted challenges that will arise.

General Breedlove, with two fronts active on NATO’s borders, in Ukraine and Israel, many criticize the true dynamics of the North Atlantic Alliance. Do you agree with the view that NATO has been weakened politically and militarily and can no longer prevail geopolitically?

What is clear is that the West has to be ready to look in multiple directions. If we think that the planet will present one problem at a time, we are completely wrong. We need to be able to respond to multiple issues at the same time. And I would say to you that because of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the West is waking up to the fact that we do not live in a friendly world and that nations like Russia will use their military to cross internationally recognized borders and invade neighboring nations, subjugate them and then try to occupy them.

Therefore, we need to be prepared and we need to rebuild our supply chain and keep it flowing to cover our weaknesses.

Israel has managed to “neutralize” the leadership of Hamas and Hezbollah. In your opinion, are we close to the end of the war, or will Tel Aviv insist on weakening the regime in Tehran and its allies?

We are not close to the end of the war, because when you kill the leaders of these organizations, more will be generated. And I want to state that all roads start in Tehran and lead back to Tehran. In the long term, dealing with the issue of terrorism in the Middle East is about solving the “Iran problem.”

One of the rising powers on the geopolitical chessboard is China. Are you concerned about its potential influence in the Middle East?

China is not the major player in what we see happening. But the coalescence of North Korea, China, Iran and Russia is a problem we will have to deal with. I mean, we are seeing North Korean soldiers fighting on the battlefields of Ukraine. And that is a major problem, bigger than China’s influence. So, we have to see what Russia is doing there.

The Russian army is facing big problems on the battlefield, particularly in terms of manpower. Putin does not want to make another mobilization, because that could hurt him politically. And so, we see this alliance of anti-Western and anti-democratic elements that we have to deal with.

With China in the process of military modernization, do you think that NATO should expand its activities in the Pacific Ocean region, for example by signing a special agreement with Taiwan?

I think there will be many nations that will do this bilaterally and exercise their sovereign right to sign alliances with Taiwan and other countries. However, I think NATO should focus on fixing Europe. We found in 2014 that our readiness was not what was required. Therefore, nations must now focus on their Article 3 obligations, prepare for defense at home, and then provide defense to the wider Alliance if required.

With Greece strengthening its role in NATO by upgrading its bases in Souda and Alexandroupoli, do you think it could play a leading role in the Eastern Mediterranean?

Greece has always been a big part of the Eastern Mediterranean. I think the actions that the Greek armed forces are taking are good, but without wanting to be critical, Greece, like other nations, has a lot of work to do in terms of its readiness for the whole mission that it may have to undertake in NATO.

On Tuesday we have the American elections. In your opinion, what direction should the new president take to strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance?

NATO will be more important in the next 75 years than it has been in the last 75. Today, “deterrence” is offered in four big “buckets.” The first “bucket” is “strategic nuclear deterrence.” I believe we still have it. The second field is “tactical nuclear deterrence.” We may still have it, but it is certainly being eroded by Russia as war becomes more and more costly and horrific for them. And as the people of Russia begin to see how many of their countrymen have been killed and maimed this will only get worse for the country.

So, what we see almost on a weekly basis is that Russia is waving the flag of nuclear threat – they are withdrawing from the nuclear deal and upgrading their nuclear policy. And they are doing this because they want to deter the West. Therefore, “tactical nuclear deterrence” erodes “conventional deterrence,” the third “bucket” of deterrence.

We have also said many times that we will defend every inch of NATO. What is Putin listening to? That in all other places, he can do what he wants. He is attacking Ukraine, which is in the “gray zone” and “hybrid ward” and he is also attacking Georgia and Moldova. And correspondingly what we see is China operating in the South China Sea, a point where there is no deterrence. So, in the field of “conventional deterrence,” we still have pretty good reflexes within NATO’s borders, but we have almost no capability outside the Alliance’s borders.

Finally, the fourth “bucket” of deterrence is the “gray zone” or “hybrid deterrence.” In this area we have nothing. Russia is constantly attacking all of our governments. It is active in the American elections, but also in some of the biggest elections in Europe. Russia appears undeterred in the “gray zone” and we have got to figure out how to fix that.