Realities that mar Greek capital’s image

A homeless person sleeps on the sidewalk outside the Hotel Grand Bretagne in a photo taken earlier this month. Just before the peak of the tourist season, Athens is urged to address a range of issues that mar its image, with the most significant being the rise in petty crime. [Nikos Kokkalias]

As night descends, Omonia Square bustles with activity, its circular junction adorned with the vibrant hues of yellow taxis, amid the constant flow of cars and pedestrians. The glow of the fountain and the imposing facades of the surrounding hotels add to the scene’s allure. However, in the adjacent side streets, a somber ambiance prevails.

On Kapodistriou Street, an individual wrapped in a blanket observes a passing car, a cigarette delicately balanced between their fingers. As the vehicle slows to turn, the observer sways in its direction. Nearby, on Aristotelous Street, some administer injections, while on Halkokondyli Street, sex workers solicit trade.

Recent reviews of Omonia Square by visitors reflect safety concerns. “This area doesn’t seem very safe – don’t bother walking its streets because they’re dangerous,” cautioned a Korean tourist in a review posted just a month prior. “Quite a dangerous part of the city,” echoed Yovan Milinkovic in November. “The square is beautiful but its back streets are so rough, there are dangerous people there,” noted another tourist in January. “The square is dirty, noisy, and unsafe at night,” added Robert Chomitz two months ago. “It’s filled with suspicious characters.”

Four months ago, a well-known YouTuber who specializes in exploring the world’s most infamous areas turned his camera to Omonia. Titled “Europe’s Worst Drug Streets – A Walk Through of Omonia, Athens,” the video’s description by YouTuber Spanian likened the district to Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It depicted Omonia as a hub of narcotics and illegal immigration, casting a shadow over its once-touristic allure.

In recent months, numerous foreign visitors to Greece have shared accounts of theft in their online reviews. “Thieves are rampant,” Ginny wrote in January. “Exercise caution; looking like a tourist here makes you a target – keep a close eye on your belongings as thieves in this area are highly skilled,” advised Tom Evans in the same month. “Avoid this area,” warned a recent reviewer, describing Omonia as a hazardous locale where, on March 18, the writer fell victim to theft.

‘Customers often arrive having had their passports, bags stolen – it certainly has a significant impact on them’

“We were dining on the first floor of Furnos [sic]; it was 7.30 p.m. The thief was asking us for money and we refused. Meanwhile, he was showing us a map, with which he covered my phone, and that’s how he stole it – by the time we realized, he had disappeared,” recounted. A few months earlier, another tourist, Amanda Friedman, had detailed a similar incident in her review. “Be vigilant – observe those around you,” she urged, “and keep your bags secured and your phones within reach.”

“Customers often arrive having had their passports, bags stolen – it certainly has a significant impact on them,” said Marilena, who works at the reception of the Hotel Parnon on Halkokondyli Street, to Kathimerini. In recent months, she emphasized, the situation has worsened significantly. “If you check Booking.com, the declining ratings are largely due to the area, the crime and the unsettling scenes witnessed here,” she pointed out.

Crime, however, extends beyond Omonia’s confines. In various parts of downtown Athens, the day-to-day reality remains challenging. “We encounter incidents on the street or in the metro frequently, and nearly every day someone attempts to enter the hotel to snatch whatever they can from the reception or other guests,” stated Melina Zisi, manager of the Attalos Hotel in Monastiraki. The situation hasn’t improved since last summer; this winter, matters have deteriorated even further, she told Kathimerini. “Perhaps because there are fewer people, it’s also darker,” she explained.

Moreover, she noted that the area hosts numerous drug addicts. “But I doubt they’re the ones committing the thefts,” Zisi underscored, highlighting tourists’ growing concerns about downtown Athens. “It’s a topic of discussion abroad,” she noted, “customers express worries about a problem in Greece and inquire beforehand about how to avoid thefts on the metro.”

“They tamper with the metro doors, slightly opening them when it’s time to exit. Unfamiliar with the ploy, foreigners leave their luggage unattended while attempting to open them – that’s how two Englishmen staying with us were robbed in October,” recounted Konstantinos Iliopoulos to Kathimerini, the proprietor of Psiri Vibes rental apartments in Psyrri.

Conversely, as spring commences, and particularly during summer when the downtown area sees more foot traffic, perpetrators find potential victims on the streets, he noted. “Theft isn’t exclusive to Psyrri,” Iliopoulos emphasized, “it occurs in Monastiraki as well, and particularly on Ermou Street.”

The area is undergoing revitalization, he believes. Four to five years ago, the Psyrri neighborhood resembled Omonia, he asserts. However, at night, when foot traffic diminishes, the poorly illuminated alleys can still evoke a sense of insecurity among passers-by. “This can be remedied with increased lighting,” he contends, “and we’re in communication with the municipality.”

Thus far, Zisi does not believe the situation has deterred patrons from the hotel. “But in Athens,” she told Kathimerini, “and in Greece, it could become costly soon.”