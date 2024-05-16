Greece ranks fourth among most desired destinations for intra-European travel, survey finds

A proposal by a real estate developer for an investment in Agrilidi on Astypalaia, an area 13 kilometers northwest of Chora, has provoked discussions among local residents and businesses. Many people are concerned that the explosive tourism development may irreparably damage the island’s landscape. [InTime News]

According to the European Travel Commission’s (ETC) latest report, ‘Monitoring Sentiment for Intra-European Travel,’ Greece ranks fourth on the list of the European destinations desired by Europeans this summer.

With 6% of respondents in ten key European markets choosing Greece as their preferred European destination, only Italy (8%), Spain (8%) and France (7%) ranked higher. The list also includes countries such as Portugal, Croatia, Austria and Germany, while Turkey with 3%, is ranked 10th.

Although 75% of those asked, plan to travel between May and October 2024, an increase of 3% compared to last year, there are also growing worries about increased travel costs. Some 22% worried about escalating travel expenses, while 17% are concerned about personal finances amid the current economic climate.

The most desired period for intra-regional trips is during the months July-August (44%) followed by May-June (34%) and September-October (17%).