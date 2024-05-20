Helping businesses serve the blind

Black Light has trained dozens of employees at all sorts of businesses in how to properly serve customers with visual impairments.

“We often find ourselves entering a store and waiting awkwardly at the entrance for an extended period because no one approaches or addresses us to explain, for instance, that they will serve us shortly. As individuals with visual impairments, we face challenges in perceiving our place in line or finding an alternative spot to stand without causing inconvenience to other customers,” Chrysella Lagaria, co-founder, CEO and trainer at the Black Light social cooperative enterprise, says, describing a typical instance of mishandling customers with visual impairments.

To address and eliminate such misunderstandings, Black Light has developed and implemented the program “Accessible Neighborhoods, Active Consumers – Businesses Trained in Inclusive Service,” with the support of SynAthina, a City of Athens platform that facilitates citizen groups aiming to enhance the city’s quality of life. Since last June, the team has provided training to employees in at least 30 establishments, including grocery stores, cafes, hair salons, jewelry stores and more.

‘In dining establishments, it’s essential to explain available options, including table locations, restroom facilities, and payment methods’

“We initiated this effort with the belief that people lack sufficient knowledge about individuals with visual impairments, but they are willing to learn,” Lagaria told an event marking the completion of the first phase of the program’s implementation, expressing hope that it will continue.

There are practical approaches to serving a blind customer, and often they are faced with situations where they are required to select from similar products without adequate knowledge. “In such instances, employees should provide detailed descriptions of the shape and function of the products,” suggested Lagaria. “Likewise, in dining establishments, it’s essential to explain available options, including table locations, restroom facilities, and payment methods,” she added.

The three trainers instruct employees on how to assist a blind person in the space, “how to offer their arm and guide them,” and then employ experiential learning methods utilizing blindfolds. It’s important to note that, besides blind individuals using a white cane or guide dog, there are people with extremely limited vision who navigate without assistance or with a discreet symbol cane. “Identifying these individuals isn’t straightforward; store owners need to be vigilant. If a customer inquires about something right in front of them or struggles to read the menu, it could be due to difficulty in perceiving changes in lighting or distinguishing colors,” Lagaria explained.

“We selected Koukaki and Exarchia, two areas in the municipality of Athens where blind individuals navigate easily due to the proximity of public transport,” shared Yannis Kapnias, co-founder and CFO at Black Light, who offered part of the training. Initially, they encountered challenges in convincing businesses about the necessity of such training. However, the atmosphere soon took a positive turn, and the team found themselves unable to fulfill all the incoming requests until early November.

“One shop owner would bring in the next one; entire streets where all the stores’ employees were trained,” recounted Thodoris Tsatsos, training instructor at Black Light. “We encountered joy and enthusiasm from people running small businesses, struggling to keep them afloat with one or no employees. Almost all admitted they had experienced moments of awkwardness or failure with blind customers,” he shared.

Upon completion of the training, the stores are awarded a certification sticker, verifying their ability to serve blind individuals. This serves as an incentive for blind individuals and their acquaintances to choose these establishments. “The existence of such establishments is particularly beneficial for those recently visually impaired, individuals who lose their sight at an older age, requiring a considerable amount of time to adapt to the new aspects of their lives,” noted Kapnias, who lost his sight as an adult. “The dignity and quality of life of these citizens demonstrate our country’s level of civilization,” said goldsmith Pavlos Sarikizoglou, who took part in the program. “With just one hour of training, you can bring the world closer to you.”