Fate of Ecumenical Patriarchate discussed

The fate of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople based in Istanbul was discussed by more than 290 archons from 22 different countries during the 4th International Conference on Religious Freedom, in Athens this week.

The annual conference was organized by the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. The approximately 1,400 archons are distinguished citizens around the world who have been given the honorary title due to the work they have done for the Patriarchate. Their purpose is not only to safeguard everyone’s right to religious freedom, but also to secure the future of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The archons discussed the factors that cause concern for the survival of the Patriarchate in Constantinople. The first of these is the absence of a legal identity of the Patriarchate in Turkey. The second problem is related to the restrictions placed by the Turkish government on the election of each patriarch and the hierarchs who elect him, requiring them to be Turkish citizens. Moreover, since the Turkish authorities closed the Holy Theological School of Halki in 1971, the Patriarchate has not been able to train new clergy in Turkey.