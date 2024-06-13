Students suffer in school exams amidst heatwave

High school students had to suffer in poorly maintained schools with no air conditioning or fans through the PanHellenic exams amidst June’s early heatwave.

Primary school students were ordered to stay home during the heatwave, even though many parents complained for this decision as they were forced to take work leave. Even the Acropolis and other archaeological sites remained closed during the hottest hours of the day.

But high school students had to go through nationwide exams for university entry in hotboxed classrooms with most schools in the country lacking the necessary cooling and ventilation systems.

There are guidelines that European schools should follow to create healthy environments for the students and teachers, but Greece needs has a lot of catch up to do.

“We were reading the Education Ministry’s guidelines, which suggested children to be in a shady place during school breaks, and we were laughing,” said Katerina Kyriakopoulou, president of the parents and guardians association of the 7th municipal community of the Municipality of Athens. :Don’t they know that there is no shady place in the schoolyards of Athens, since there are no trees or shelters?”

According to the European Commission’s ‘Guidelines for healthy environments within European schools’, “physically comfortable operative temperatures in school classrooms should be maintained throughout the year according to the season and the external air temperature.”

This guideline states that the comfortable temperature range sits approximately between 20 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius.

But temperatures in schools of Athens can surpass 30 degrees Celsius, air conditioning is non-existent, and some classrooms are over capacity with the begging and the end of the school year occasionally being an unpleasant and unhealthy experience.

The Association of parents and guardians of the Municipality of Athens contacted the mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, to discuss school conditions. As of right now, there has been no plan for improvement.

“Every year as soon as temperatures exceed 30 degrees Celsius, in the classrooms where 25-28 children are crammed in, the lessons become unbearable, since in the vast majority of schools there are no air conditioners,” the association said in a statement.

“Even the ceiling fans, wherever they exist, have not been maintained for years, as have all school building infrastructures – which is why it rained plaster all winter in classrooms. So in 2024, the only way to protect students from the poor conditions in schools is… not to go to school,” the statement stressed.