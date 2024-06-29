Revelers gear up for EuroPride parade in Thessaloniki

The northern port of Thessaloniki is hosting the EuroPride parade on Saturday evening, marking the end of a 10-day celebration of the LGBTQI community, with events that ranged from the awareness-raising and political to the fun.

Participants will start gathering at the park of the HANTH (YMCA) in early afternoon with parallel events such as body painting starting at 6 p.m. The parade will move along Tsimiski Street, Nikis Avenue and the city’s promenade, reaching the White Tower, which will be lit up in the colors of the rainbow, and finally ending at the statue of Alexander the Great.

After the parade, a big concert will kick off with Silia Kapsis, who recently represented Cyprus at Eurovision, Aaron Sibley, Nebulossa, Holly Grace, Fatality, Krystal Versace and Danny Beard, while parties are planned throughout the city.

Giorgos Kapoutzidis and Fotis Sergoulopoulos will host the event.

Police has banned counterdemonstrations in the city to prevent any tensions or violence against the thousands of visitors expected to flock into Thessaloniki.

On Friday, a 34-year-old was arrested for urging a counter demonstration “against the destruction of the family to resist the LGBTQ+ junta and the new order of things.” He was charged with incitement to disobedience with discriminatory characteristics and resisting arrest, and will remain in custody until Monday.