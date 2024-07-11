SOCIETY

Empress Theophano Prize awarded to the Special Olympics organization

Empress Theophano Prize awarded to the Special Olympics organization

The fifth annual Empress Theophano Award is being awarded to the Special Olympics organization, a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

“It is an extremely great honor to receive, on behalf of the four million Special Olympics athletes we represent every day around the world, the Empress Theophano Award. The rights of people with disabilities are human rights. Everyone has the right to participate in society. Everyone possesses a gift to glorify it…,” said Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver.

The award ceremony will be held on October 23 in the northern port city of Thessalonikis Rotunda monument.

This prestigious award honors individuals or organizations that help overcome diversity and foster solidarity within communities as they exceptionally contribute to the improvement of these communities and individuals through their work.

The Special Olympics, founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, has provided children and adults with intellectual abilities the opportunity to train and compete in Olympic-type sports. This organization was chosen because it showcases the ability of athletics to advance inclusion and overcome difficulties in life.

“The Special Olympics Organization embodies the core values of the Empress Theophano Award, namely: generosity, human dignity and solidarity across borders…,” Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Theophano Foundation Herman Van Rompuy said.

The foundation takes its name from Empress Theophano, a historic figure who helped bridge a divided Europe in the 10th century. A Byzantine princess, she became empress of the Holy Roman Empire by marriage and played a crucial role in improving relations between East and West.

 

Society Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek NGO gets first-ever Vigdis Prize for Women’s Empowerment
SOCIETY

Greek NGO gets first-ever Vigdis Prize for Women’s Empowerment

Promoting the emancipatory potential of cultural expression
AFRICAN VOICES FESTIVAL

Promoting the emancipatory potential of cultural expression

The guardians of Syrna – before the marine park
ENVIRONMENT

The guardians of Syrna – before the marine park

Carli Lloyd turns diplomat, takes US message to kids in Greece
SOCIETY

Carli Lloyd turns diplomat, takes US message to kids in Greece

Oil wrestlers battle for the title in a more than 600-year-old competition in Turkey
SOCIETY

Oil wrestlers battle for the title in a more than 600-year-old competition in Turkey

Bodossaki Excellence Award goes to two distinguished scientists
NEWS

Bodossaki Excellence Award goes to two distinguished scientists