Facing the crisis of child obesity

Child obesity is a big, and growing problem, across the world and certainly in Greece. Among children ages up to 5, 13.6% are either overweight or obese. Among those aged 5-7, this shoots up to 43%. Overall, for ages 2-14, overweight and obese children represent 37.5% of the total.

The Health Ministry has committed to lowering this last number to 24.5% by 2030, a whopping 13 percentage points in the space of six years. As part of its strategy, the ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), unveiled a video directed at children.

The message is not subtle: “When I go to my grandma, when I finish all my food I order diabetes,” says a young boy being fed some kind of sweet by a hand. “I usually eat arterial pressure for breakfast,” says a little girl, with smudges of chocolate on her face. “In my free time, I create gallstones,” says a teenage boy playing video games. “During my vacation, I watch musculoskeletal problems any time I want,” says a teenage girl fixated on her cellphone.

The ministry is also attempting to change minors’ dietary habits, with the help of parents, schoolteachers and academics.

“Our aim is not only timely detection of child obesity, but prevention of the factors that lead to it,” says Alternate Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki. “A pilot program was implemented in 60 schools and, beginning with the new academic year, will expand to all schools. We will also begin a program targeted at adults come autumn,” she adds. This last program will include free access to the services of nutritionists, either in person or online.

Children will be encouraged to switch to a healthy diet and away from overprocessed foods, which account for up to 70% of the calories consumed by teenagers.