A ‘self-managed commune’ next to police headquarters

The first four apartment buildings of the refugee complex on Alexandras Avenue are publicly owned in name only. The squatters have been there for 14 years, and despite occasional confrontations with the Greek police – most recently in late June – this unusual arrangement has not led to significant tension. [Nikos Kokkalias]

For thousands of drivers and pedestrians traveling daily on Alexandras Avenue near the Panathinaikos soccer stadium, the view of the refugee apartment blocks has remained largely unchanged for at least 40 years: faded ocher facades, rickety balconies, peeling walls, tattered curtains, scattered satellite dishes and political and soccer slogans. Few notice the four black, neatly arranged banners on the only apartment building (out of eight) facing the avenue.

However, behind the worn facade facing Alexandras Avenue lies the largest public property occupation in the city center. Situated between the Hellenic Police Headquarters (GADA) and the Supreme Court, this occupation has thrived for years. Members of the “neighborhood” SYKAPRO (Assembly of Occupied Refugee Buildings), as they call their self-managed “experiment,” will greet anyone who ventures behind the modernist buildings or tries to take photos, whether they welcome it or not. The reception is polite but carries an air of suspicion. In any case, it becomes immediately clear who is in charge of the area.

SYKAPRO members view the 3.6 acres allocated in the 1930s for refugees from Asia Minor and Pontus as their exclusive, non-negotiable territory. Since 2010, following the radicalization triggered by the December 2008 riots in Athens after a police officer shot a 15-year-old dead, they have built a self-managed, anti-authoritarian community operating under the radar of state authorities. At the same time, the prospect of renovating the buildings has been under discussion since the 2004 Athens Olympics, with little progress. This background explains the professionally displayed banners on the building facing Alexandras Avenue.

If someone asks about the 228 apartments of 50 square meters each in the eight buildings, one will find that 177 are owned by the state authorities in Attica, while the remaining 51 still belong to their original owners, who refused to sell them. Despite the fact that the first four buildings have been fully expropriated, the occupation extends to all eight complexes.

According to SYKAPRO, the “neighborhood” houses about 400 to 450 people of 27 different nationalities. These include migrants, political refugees from Kurdistan and Turkey, the homeless, the impoverished, the elderly and former drug users.

The ‘neighborhood’ houses about 400 to 450 people of 27 different nationalities. These include migrants, political refugees from Kurdistan and Turkey, the homeless, the impoverished, the elderly and former drug users

During Kathimerini’s visit to the complex, we are approached by young Northern Europeans who likely spend part of their summer volunteering among the occupiers. We are shown key community features: a newly completed playground in one of the shared spaces, a bakery run by a Turkish political refugee, and a children’s center offering extra lessons for those unable to attend regular school. A kiosk next to the first building on Alexandras Avenue has been converted into a self-managed cafe.

Despite occasional confrontations with the police, including a recent one in late June, tensions remain relatively low. As noted in a recent online post, “SYKAPRO has managed to maintain its presence and expand into new vacant homes across all eight blocks, achieving its original goal of creating an autonomous, horizontally organized and open community.”

Challenges

The restoration of Athens’ historic refugee apartment buildings, significant examples of early 20th-century modernist architecture, is facing major delays. In May 2019, the Municipality of Athens issued a building permit based on a 2018 study funded by Hellenic Petroleum. However, the study was never received by the Regional Authority of Attica and was later transferred to Public Space Redevelopment SA. The estimated cost of restoration, based on 2021 prices, is 12 million euros.

The project has stalled to this day due to bureaucratic hurdles. The process for approving studies from private entities involves several steps, including review and technical checks, which were halted last year by the regional council under then-Attica Governor Giorgos Patoulis. The building permit also expired in May, putting the project on hold. Current Attica Governor Nikos Hardalias is reportedly interested in reviving the project, potentially in two phases: first, renovating the four buildings fully owned by regional authorities, followed by the remaining four with 51 apartments still held by private owners.

Angelos Syrigos, the New Democracy MP for Athens, is a strong advocate for the redevelopment. He notes that even if some private owners object, the project can proceed. “Four of the eight buildings are fully owned by the region. Additionally, a legal provision (Article 70, Law 4603/2019) allows 66% of property co-owners to apply for a building permit for the restoration, bypassing zoning laws. The properties owned by the region represent 78% of the total, so restoration can proceed,” Syrigos says.

Syrigos also confirms discussions about future uses, including social housing for the unemployed, students or young couples, housing for relatives of patients at the nearby Agios Savvas Hospital, or possibly a museum. “These ideas are feasible and could move forward,” he says, adding, “However, considering the low birthrates, it might be worth prioritizing families with children, especially if some of the small apartments are combined.”

While these potential uses sound promising, they remain ambitious given the present complexities. Significant bureaucratic challenges make the future of the eight buildings uncertain.

Few of the original permanent residents still retain their properties and continue to live in them today. When they were built in the 1930s, these buildings were primarily intended to house widows with children from Asia Minor and the Black Sea region. [Nikos Kokkalias]