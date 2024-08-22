Homeless tents removed from Philopappou Hill

Officers of the Municipality of Athens and the Hellenic Police removed the tents of two homeless people who lived in the archaeological site of Philopappou Hill next to the Acropolis for three years.

The municipality proceeded with the operation after an on-site inspection and the notification of the two occupants. Authorities were prompted to take action due to the public outcry after pictures of the tents pitched between trees on an almost inaccessible part of the hill.

The two individuals had been identified by authorities in the context of the Street Work project and had been informed several times about their rights as homeless people. However, they had refused to receive a homelessness certificate, apply for benefits or go to municipal or NGO facilities to take care of their personal hygiene.

One witness told Kathimerini, “They were basically hiding, they didn’t want any contact with other people.” The area was cleaned by special municipal crews to restore the hygiene and safety of the area, as well as to ensure that there are no residues that could cause a fire.