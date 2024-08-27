Can refugees become entrepreneurs in Greece? Hamza’s business journey

Can refugees become entrepreneurs in Greece? In their quest to rebuild their lives, those seeking safety in Greece often strive for decent employment or endeavor to establish their own businesses, utilizing their skills and talents. However, numerous obstacles stand in their way.

Born and raised in Iraq, Hamza Nabil led a peaceful life until the outbreak of war in 2014. At just 17 years old, he decided to leave Iraq in search of safety. In October 2017, he arrived in Chios, and ten months later, after being granted refugee status, he settled in Athens.

With the support of UNHCR’s Ready4Business refugee entrepreneurship program, implemented by METAdrasi, Hamza successfully laid the foundations of his own business in Greece.

His journey was marked by significant challenges. Arriving alone in a bustling city, Hamza grappled with isolation, without friends or family, and confronted the hurdles of an unfamiliar language. To lift his spirits, he began creating content on social media about beauty topics. Driven by passion and dedication, he attracted a global following, reaching nearly half a million followers.

Convinced that everyone deserves access to self-care, Hamza embarked on a new venture: the creation of his line of natural skincare products.

“All the obstacles and difficulties I faced have shaped me into the person I am today and are reflected in the philosophy of my business. My products cater to individuals who value self-care. They are vegan, free of chemicals and fragrances, and cruelty-free. They embody natural beauty,” explains Hamza.

Starting with a trial batch of facial care products in Iraq, Hamza received overwhelmingly positive feedback. This prompted him to establish his company, Hamza Skin by Hamza Nabil, based in Greece, with the aim of reaching customers worldwide.

Bureaucracy, discrimination, language barriers, and lack of information were just a few of the challenges he encountered. When the bank denied the loan he sought, he faced disappointment but remained resolute.

“All young entrepreneurs find it challenging to establish their businesses. However, it is crucial to provide more information about the various documents a refugee may need for services,” Hamza notes, describing the ignorance he encountered when presenting his identity documents.

Without targeted support, refugees encounter significant barriers to employment and face even greater challenges in establishing their own businesses.

“The contribution of the banking sector and private businesses is crucial in supporting refugees to ensure their equal access to financial instruments, expedite the opening of bank accounts, and foster connections between refugees and the Greek business environment,” emphasizes Lora Pappa, president of METAdrasi.

Participating in the Ready4Business program, Hamza developed his business plan, gained insights into the legal and tax framework for businesses in Greece, established essential connections, sought microfinance sources, secured a loan, built his business website and e-shop, and started selling his products globally in December 2023. Hamza already has clients in the Middle East and Europe and has initiated a partnership with a large chain of cosmetic stores in Iraq.

“The access of refugees to the labor market, whether as workers or entrepreneurs, is a crucial pillar in integration and not an act of charity. There are refugees with excellent ideas, knowledge, and experience that can decisively contribute to the development of the Greek economy,” explains Maria Theodoropoulou, responsible for the Ready4Business program.

To date, 30 refugees in Athens and Thessaloniki have participated in the first two cycles of the Ready4Business program, including Hamza. The third cycle, implemented in the first half of 2024, has expanded to include refugees from all over Greece.

Through its initiatives, UNHCR approaches refugee integration from a multidimensional perspective, emphasizing collective efforts as a necessary condition for success.

“Refugees are the architects of their future. With the right support, they can integrate and contribute to the economies and societies of their host countries,” says Maria Clara Martin, UNHCR Representative in Greece.

To this end, UNHCR is developing programs that support refugees in finding work and overcoming bureaucratic obstacles. It offers vocational training and Greek language courses to improve refugees’ skills and their integration prospects. UNHCR collaborates with central and local authorities to create refugee-friendly policies and initiatives. Additionally, it engages with the private sector, which contributes resources, educational opportunities, and employment prospects, creating a chain of added value for the economy.

Similarly, through his collaboration with professionals in Greece – from the graphic designer who designs packaging to the factory responsible for manufacturing and packaging, and the carriers delivering final products – Hamza contributes to the Greek economy. “All business operations are conducted within Greece and exported globally, making a significant contribution to the local economy,” he stresses.

Hamza describes how his business has facilitated his recovery and integration into Greece. “The business forced me to learn Greek,” he laughs, highlighting his daily interactions with customers, partners, and services in Athens.

Whenever Hamza recounts the challenges he faced in building his business, the confidence and pride he feels become apparent. As he puts it, “The journey from difficulties to success involves years of work. However, I appreciate every moment I have lived. If I had succeeded without experiencing difficulties, I would not have felt the happiness I feel now. This feeling is worth the effort, and this is the message I want to send to those who dream of starting their own business: do not be afraid.” [UNHCR]