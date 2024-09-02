Teens for Democracy 2024

The Athens Democracy Forum (ADF), organized by the Democracy & Culture Foundation (DCF) in association with The New York Times, has announced this year’s Teens for Democracy Initiative.

This ambitious program aims to amplify the voices of teenagers in democratic processes, bridging the intergenerational gap, and empowering young individuals to shape their future.

Now in its third year, the Teens for Democracy Initiative represents a pioneering effort to include the perspectives of adolescents in high-level democratic dialogues. Conceived by two teenagers serving on the DCF Leadership Council, the initiative is designed to engage, educate, and empower young people, fostering their participation in complex democratic discourse and decision-making processes.

In collaboration with the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children (ENOC), the initiative has involved extensive preparatory work since March 2024. The initiative will also feature enhanced interaction with decision-makers, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), and will culminate in the presentation of concrete policy recommendations aimed at fostering actionable change beyond the conference.

The Teens Initiative is innovative and impactful on three levels:

Education and Empowerment: By promoting civic education, critical thinking, and leadership skills, the initiative equips teenagers to become informed and active participants in democracy. Participants engage in discussions, learn about democratic values, and develop a sense of community and lifelong civic engagement.

Enriching Decision-Making Processes: Recognizing the potential of youth to enhance decision-making, the initiative emphasizes the importance of including young voices in discussions that impact their lives. This approach aligns with the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and underscores the value of integrating diverse perspectives to enrich democratic dialogue and outcomes.

Bridging the Intergenerational Gap: As newer generations become more informed and critical, the Teens for Democracy Initiative aims to create a controlled and mature environment for meaningful dialogue. By facilitating respectful and impactful exchanges between teens and decision-makers, the initiative addresses growing frustrations and fosters constructive engagement.



The Teens for Democracy Initiative will see significant expansion in 2024, integrating even more into the Forum’s and increasing its impact. This year, the initiative will welcome 40 to 45 participants from both Global North and South. Activities will include in-depth preparation, participation in the Forum’s panels, and targeted interventions known as “Teen Hacks” to influence plenary discussions.

It will be held in the contewxt of the Athens Democracy Forum on October 1-3.

For more information visit www.athensdemocracyforum.com.