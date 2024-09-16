SOCIETY

Greece ranks third in EU for material and social deprivation

Greece ranks third in EU for material and social deprivation
File photo.

According to data released by Eurostat on Monday, 6.8% of the EU population faced severe material and social deprivation in 2023.

Greece ranked third on the list, with 13.5% of its population facing severe material and social deprivation, with only Romania (19.8%) and Bulgaria (18.0%) ranking higher.

In contrast, Slovenia (2%), Cyprus (2.4%) and Sweden, Luxembourg and Estonia (all at 2.5%) reported the lowest rates.

The severe material and social deprivation (SMSD) rate is defined as the percentage of the population that cannot afford a certain number of goods, services and social activities.

EU Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece offers cash benefits, tax breaks to reverse falling birthrate
ECONOMY

Greece offers cash benefits, tax breaks to reverse falling birthrate

A month after August’s ferocious fires
ENVIRONMENT

A month after August’s ferocious fires

Teens for Democracy 2024
CONFERENCE

Teens for Democracy 2024

Can refugees become entrepreneurs in Greece? Hamza’s business journey
SOCIETY

Can refugees become entrepreneurs in Greece? Hamza’s business journey

Kafeneios back after the summer lull
SOCIETY

Kafeneios back after the summer lull

Homeless tents removed from Philopappou Hill
SOCIETY

Homeless tents removed from Philopappou Hill