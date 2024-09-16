Greece ranks third in EU for material and social deprivation
According to data released by Eurostat on Monday, 6.8% of the EU population faced severe material and social deprivation in 2023.
Greece ranked third on the list, with 13.5% of its population facing severe material and social deprivation, with only Romania (19.8%) and Bulgaria (18.0%) ranking higher.
In contrast, Slovenia (2%), Cyprus (2.4%) and Sweden, Luxembourg and Estonia (all at 2.5%) reported the lowest rates.
The severe material and social deprivation (SMSD) rate is defined as the percentage of the population that cannot afford a certain number of goods, services and social activities.
