‘Misunderstandings don’t always arise from malicious intent’

Just before 8 p.m., the hutongs of central Beijing are quiet. We are between the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square during the most important national holiday: The first week of October marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Beijing’s streets are adorned with red lanterns and filled with people from every corner of the country. Outside the gray houses in the hutongs – the narrow alleys of old Beijing with their small, preserved homes – the red national flag with its five yellow stars flutters. The city’s avenues are no longer noisy, as most of the cars, buses and scooters are electric, identified by their green license plates. The hutongs, however, are even quieter.

Five Chinese men are playing mahjong, with a Bentley parked in front of them.

In both Beijing and Shanghai, it’s easy to spot contrasts between the very old and the new. However, the combination of these elements seems – at least in China’s two largest cities – to create a country conscious of its historical weight while aspiring toward a glorious future. This blend was evident in the business hubs and centers of everyday life recently visited by Kathimerini’s team.

Signs light up Shanghai’s Nanjing Road, one of the world’s busiest shopping streets.

At every meal, the table overflows with food. From Peking duck, rice, and kung pao chicken to lotus root, bamboo shoots, and sauteed broccoli, dishes are served in abundance.

A tour guide explains that in China, they like to make sure guests are well-fed. Memories of hunger still linger – his mother, he says, used to steal eggplants to eat in the 1960s. Food coupons were only discontinued in the 1990s.

Now things are different. Beijing is crime-free, he claims, with no one feeling afraid thanks to CCTV cameras. Beyond the worker housing, the capital is brimming with skyscrapers, signaling progress. In the hotel, a robot cleans the lobby at night. In the cafeteria of the People’s Daily – whose facilities resemble a university – small robots transport food trays. At Huawei’s exhibition center, we were presented with the Chinese tech giant’s vision for a “smart world.”

No competition

Smart transportation, smart hospitals, smart heating, remote education – already tested in African countries – Huawei Cloud, and a weather model that uses artificial intelligence to predict hurricanes. “Software and hardware, we can do everything ourselves,” an official tells Kathimerini. They claim there’s no competition in China, only “friendly colleagues,” a sentiment echoed later at the social media company Xiaohongshu.

‘We want to grow together with the new generation of Greece’

Technology is also at the forefront at Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. Its headquarters, located outside central Beijing, is a JD city, complete with the company’s factory – where nearly every step is automated – and thousands of employee apartments, a kindergarten, and a shopping center, among other facilities.

The platform sells everything, from cosmetics and mobile phones to vegetables and milk. By the afternoon, the company – listed on the Nasdaq-100 – had processed more than 22 million orders in a single day, with 1,000 new orders added every second.

In Shanghai, Xiaohongshu – which in Chinese means “little red book” – has a similar digital city, a metaphor for their app. With over 300 million users, the platform encourages people to post snapshots of their lives, and the company aims to help them achieve the lifestyle they envision.

This atmosphere of optimism is also evident in other sectors. The streets are filled with electric cars from Build Your Dreams (BYD). At the SAIC Motor factory in Shanghai, we see robots and people assembling cars – 470 per day – that, once activated, display “Hello new friend” in red letters.

Misunderstandings

The most important building at the People’s Daily in Beijing, which has more than 300 million readers, is the New Media Center. Much of the content on its English-language app is aimed at Western audiences. There, one can find reports on Chinese symbols like the dragon – explaining its difference from the Hobbit – videos of local soccer leagues, drawing parallels to UEFA’s Euro championship, and animated clips explaining Chinese customs in English.

“Misunderstandings don’t always arise from malicious intent,” Fly, a staff member with excellent English, tells Kathimerini. “Sometimes it’s due to a lack of understanding of China.”

This sentiment is echoed by a spokeswoman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We are happy to provide more information for better understanding of China – many reports are biased,” she notes. During a press briefing, she responds to questions about Korea: “China believes that maintaining stability in the region is in the interest of both parties,” she says; and passes on China’s message to investors: “China is confident in its economy,” she emphasizes.

Ties and obstacles

Executives from the People’s Daily highlight the importance of Sino-Greek relations. They say these ties are built on a long history. “We have survived for thousands of years,” the head of the South Europe division of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs tells Kathimerini. “The economy and culture are two pillars of our relationship with Greece,” he adds, noting the importance of cooperation in energy and the digital transition. He mentions the 250 Chinese electric buses and State Grid’s investments. “But the noise from the EU about the port hasn’t ended. However, I believe Greece has an objective view on whether China is a threat – China-Greece relations can’t grow if China-EU relations stall.”

A cyclist passes through a hutong in the old city of the vast Chinese capital.

At Cosco Shipping Lines’ headquarters in Shanghai, they express their desire to hire more young people at Piraeus. “We want to grow together with the new generation of Greece,” they note, stressing that their most important international project is Piraeus. At the SWS shipyard of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, where around 24 ships are built annually, they state that their “number one” clients are Greek shipowners. “We’ve built over 150 ships for them,” they add.

A century ago, Shanghai was a fishing village. Now, in some neighborhoods with tree-lined streets, the Chinese flag and ideograms are the only reminders that we are not in a high-tech Western city. But not around the Yu Garden, in the alleys of the old town, where low, dimly lit houses remain. Pagodas occasionally appear in the background, while bright skyscrapers loom over them. Despite the rapid development – with skyscrapers, robots, and the ultra-fast bullet train – some things remain conventional here too. In sprawling Beijing, our minibus driver gets lost. He doesn’t use GPS.