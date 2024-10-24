SOCIETY

Home violence alert ‘working’

Home violence alert 'working'
Some 3,500 people have downloaded the panic button app introduced to help victims of domestic violence, according to Social Cohesion and Family Minister Sofia Zacharaki. 

Speaking in Nicosia, where she signed an MoC between Greece and Cyprus to combat domestic and gender-based violence, she highlighted that the panic button has been activated 400 times this year, showing its effectiveness in preventing serious incidents by immediately alerting the police. Victims can then pursue legal action, seek shelter, or apply for the guaranteed minimum income. 

Interestingly, 195 men have also downloaded the app, underscoring that the panic button is available to all victims of domestic violence, regardless of gender. 

Crime

