Greece ranks fourth among most desired destinations for intra-European travel, survey finds

According to the European Travel Commission’s (ETC) latest report, ‘Monitoring Sentiment for Intra-European Travel,’ Greece ranks fourth on the list of the European destinations desired by Europeans this summer.

With 6% of respondents in ten key European markets choosing Greece as their preferred European destination, only Italy (8%), Spain (8%) and France (7%) ranked higher. The list also includes countries such as Portugal, Croatia, Austria and Germany, while Turkey with 3%, is ranked 10th.

Although 75% of those asked, plan to travel between May and October 2024, an increase of 3% compared to last year, there are also growing worries about increased travel costs. Some 22% worried about escalating travel expenses, while 17% are concerned about personal finances amid the current economic climate.

The most desired period for intra-regional trips is during the months July-August (44%) followed by May-June (34%) and September-October (17%).