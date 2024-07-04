Seven free beaches for summer swims near Athens (map included)

As temperatures rise, we’ve compiled a list of the best free beaches near Athens for a refreshing break from the heat.

Kape

It’s right before Sounio, close to Legrena, and since it’s arguably Attica’s most well-known beach, weekends see a lot of crowds. It’s best to arrive early in the morning or late in the afternoon on weekdays during this time of year. It’s only a short walk from where you leave your car. To the right and left of the beach are small areas where there is natural shade provided by the rocks. It has small pebbles and the water gets deep quickly, which is unusual for Attica.

Distance from Omonia: 64.7 km; about an hour’s drive

Althea

It is a sandy beach with shallow waters and fine pebbles, situated between Aghia Marina and Lagonisi. There isn’t much shade, except in a few spots near the rocks. You will have to park your car higher up and walk down the steps to the beach.

Distance from Omonia: 36.6 km; about a 45-minute drive

Erotospilia Beach. [Shutterstock]

Erotospilia

A small beach near Porto Rafti that is sheltered from the northerly winds. It has become quite popular in recent years, so it is best to visit during the week or early on weekends. You may have difficulty parking (you must park on the road leading to the beach). There are some small trees that provide shade.

Distance from Omonia: 43 km; about a 55-minute drive

Kokkino Limanaki

North of the port of Rafina, this beach is ideal for a quick dip. You can reach it via the steps. It has a few tamarisk trees for shade, sand with fine pebbles, and shallow waters, and there is a lifeguard on duty. Avoid peak hours because it’s not very wide.

Distance from Omonia: 32.2 km, about 40-minute drive

Marikes

A large beach south of Rafina that is sheltered from the southerly winds. It has a few trees for shade and is mostly frequented by locals. Because of its size, it can be an excellent choice on hot days when the beach becomes crowded.

Distance from Omonia: 33.9 km; about a 40-minute drive

Schinias Beach. [Shutterstock]

Schinias

Situated in front of the pine forest of the Schinias-Marathon National Park, this beach is one of the biggest and most stunning in Attica. It’s a three-kilometer stretch of sandy beach with crystal-clear waters. Because Marathon Bay and the pine forest are part of the Natura 2000 protected areas network, you must take great care to leave as little of an environmental footprint as possible (trash, parking, etc.). Due to its proximity to the forest, access is prohibited on days when there is a high fire risk.

Distance from Omonia: 52.2 km; about a 1-hour drive

Mylokopi

Situated on the eastern coast of the Corinthian Gulf, near Lake Vouliagmeni, the bay where the beach is located looks like a perfect crescent moon. The trees at the back and the rocks on the right and left provide plenty of shade for the sandy beach at Mylokopi, which is shielded from the strong winds. It is accessible via a dirt road that requires a 4×4. Alternatively, you’ll have to park higher up and walk 20-30 minutes.

Distance from Omonia: 98 km; about a 1.5-hour drive

This article appeared in Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), a Kathimerini publishing initiative.