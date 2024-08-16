the-best-campsites-in-greece-for-families

Family camping trips might require a bit more effort, plenty of equipment, and a strong sense of adventure, but they provide children with the opportunity to connect with nature and sleep under the stars.

Armenistis, Sithonia, Halkidiki

Armenistis, one of Greece’s largest campsites, is located in front of the gorgeous Armenistis Beach, known for its coarse sand and crystal-clear waters. The campsite is fully organized, with tent pitching areas, bungalows, caravans, and ready-made tents available for rent. There is electricity, a communal kitchen, plenty of showers and toilets, two restaurants, a sandwich shop, a mini-market, a café, and a bar. Children can enjoy a playground, educational events with educators, and outdoor movie screenings.

Club Aghia Anna, Northern Evia

Summer at Club Aghia Anna is not only jam-packed, but also brimming with activities for children, including swimming pools, table tennis, play areas, and board games. The variety is sure to keep the little ones interested and engaged. The resort, located just a few meters from Aghia Anna Beach, offers a variety of accommodation options, including guesthouses, bungalows, yurts (large circular tents), and caravans.

Gythion Bay, Gythio

This campsite, located 6 kilometers from Gythio, is located in front of the sandy Mavrovouni Beach and has plenty of shaded areas for your tent. Tents are also available for rent, ranging from basic to more spacious and comfortable options. The amenities include a playground, a play area for children under the age of five with a teacher, daily children’s programs from 2 p.m. until evening, restaurants, sports grounds, and a swimming pool.

Sykia, Kato Gatzea, Pelion

This little beach, with its sand, fine pebbles, and trees that provide ample shade, is ideal for children. The campsite lacks unnecessary luxury but does provide all the essentials: pleasant shade, proximity to the sea, clean facilities, and friendly staff.

Nautilos, Syvota

The Nautilos campsite, located ten kilometers past Syvota and just before the village of Plataria, extends along the sea in front of a magnificent pebble beach with the Ionian Sea’s characteristic blue waters. It is fully organized with numbered tent places, ample shade, a restaurant, a café, and sports areas. The sea may not be too shallow, but you will enjoy the peace and cleanliness.

This article appeared in Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), a Kathimerini publishing initiative.