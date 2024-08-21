Savvy travelers seek ‘dupes’ to beat the crowds at popular destinations

Imagine strolling through serene streets, enjoying breathtaking views, and savoring local delicacies – all without the hustle and bustle of crowded tourist hotspots. This dream is becoming a reality for savvy travelers turning to lesser-known “dupe” destinations.

A recent study in the American Express Travel Global Travel Trends Report shows 89% of travelers crave new and unique experiences, leading them to uncover hidden gems that match the beauty and excitement of popular spots minus the overwhelming crowds and high costs.

Our favorite dupe travel destinations

Instead of Paris, with its bustling streets and long lines at the Eiffel Tower, travelers find solace in the serene beauty of Lyon. Known for its exquisite cuisine and vibrant cultural scene, Lyon offers a more relaxed pace while still delivering the quintessential French experience.

Frequent traveler Alicia Richards bypassed Paris, sharing, “I love France, but the crowds in the summer made our family choose Belgium instead. It has similar landscapes and amazing cities, just far less touristy.”

Reykjavik is emerging as a viable Copenhagen alternative. While both cities offer Nordic charm, Reykjavik’s otherworldly landscapes, geothermal springs, and Northern Lights sightings stand out. It’s a dream destination for those seeking both urban and natural wonders.

Fans of the Amalfi Coast are discovering Puglia’s unspoiled coastline. This southern Italian region boasts stunning beaches, historic towns, and a rich culinary heritage without the Amalfi Coast’s peak season tourist crowds.

The ancient city of Kanazawa challenges Kyoto, Japan’s historical allure. The Ishikawa Prefecture capital offers well-preserved samurai and geisha districts, beautiful gardens, and traditional crafts while maintaining a more laid-back atmosphere than tourist-heavy Kyoto.

Tourists in South America replace the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro with the equally vibrant yet less crowded city of Salvador. Known for its colonial architecture and stunning coastal views, Salvador provides a rich cultural experience at a fraction of the cost.

Adventure seekers, usually drawn to the rugged landscapes of New Zealand’s South Island, set their sights on Tasmania, Australia. Tasmania’s wild terrain varies from pristine beaches to dense rainforests and offers ample opportunities for hiking, wildlife spotting, and exploring geological formations.

Similarly, the Swiss Alps have a worthy counterpart in the Julian Alps of Slovenia. This lesser-known region provides stunning mountain vistas, excellent skiing, and charming alpine villages without the Swiss Alps’ high prices and crowds. Next month, I’ll explore the Julian Alps for two weeks. By booking Slovenia over Switzerland, I can take a trip nearly three times longer for the same price.

Other dupes worth considering

Instead of Sydney’s Blue Mountains, consider Adelaide Hills. This charming wine region is only a three-hour flight from Sydney and promises unique charm, delicious food and wine, and incredible scenery.

Intimidated by Istanbul? Try Bodrum instead. While Istanbul is one of my favorite cities, it can be overwhelming and chaotic for a casual traveler. Bodrum offers similar experiences on a smaller scale.

Often referred to as “Little Istanbul,” this charming city of 50,000 boasts bustling bazaars, fresh seafood, a lively nightlife, and stunning beaches along the sparkling blue Aegean Sea.

The US Virgin Islands are gorgeous and easily accessed but can have a hefty price tag. Those seeking an affordable beach vacation will fall in love with St. Kitts and Nevis, a two-island nation known for its sparkling seas, friendly locals, and history that elevates any sun-soaked getaway.

St. Kitts is busier and more developed, while Nevis’ appeal is its lush nature and laid-back vibe. Both islands are perfect for “limin’,” the local term for sipping tropical rum concoctions and hanging out.

Domestic dupes can help those hoping to stay close to home. With its striking red rock landscapes and vibrant art scene, Sedona has long been a favorite vacation spot in the American Southwest.

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is just a state away and uniquely blends culture, history, and natural beauty.

Nestled at the foot of the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Santa Fe offers a wealth of experiences for those seeking inspiration and adventure.

Visiting popular locations off-season: another way to beat the crowds

Daria Bachmann of Explore Baja California offers her strategy for avoiding crowds. “I love Europe in summer, but many popular destinations in the Mediterranean are crowded and expensive during this time of the year, so I decided to visit Costa Rica in June, which is part of the ‘green season.’ Although it can rain, the precipitation is usually sporadic and happens in the afternoon. Since June is the beginning of the low season in Costa Rica, you can get great deals on tours, hotels, and car rentals.”

I recently returned from a visit to Scotland and Yorkshire in the United Kingdom during the off-season. While it did rain a few days during my trip, my premium accommodations, popular tours, and airfare cost $600 less than they would during the busy season.

Travel dupes relieve overtourism pressures

Aside from helping travelers’ budgets, exploring new travel destinations can help relieve congestion and overtourism in places now too popular for their own good.

Smaller Greek Isles such as Naxos offer excellent opportunities to explore Greece without the packed streets of Santorini

Many once charming places, such as Santorini or Venice, and even US national parks like Glacier and Yellowstone, feel the effects of overtourism, placing limits on tourists and issuing fees.

Smaller Greek Isles such as Naxos offer excellent opportunities to explore Greece without the packed streets of Santorini, whereas Treviso is a superb dupe for Venice.

For National Parks, I recommend lesser-visited parks such as Kobuck Valley to witness the incredible Caribou migration, or North Cascades – my favorite – for jaw-dropping mountain views and the most glaciers in the continental US.

As the world becomes more accessible, the desire for unique and less crowded travel experiences grows. These “dupe” destinations provide respite from the typical tourist traps and offer a chance to discover new cultures, cuisines, and landscapes. The rewards are plentiful and unforgettable for travelers willing to venture off the well-worn path.

With alternative destinations like these, the thrill of discovery is just a flight away, proving that sometimes, the best adventures lie in the unexpected. [Wealth of Geeks/AP]