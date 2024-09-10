Peloponnese unveiled: Three idyllic weekend getaways

From the Laconian and Messinian Mani to Argolis and the Corinthian Gulf, the Peloponnese coastline is filled with stunning beaches, scenic harbors, and charming villages. We’ve chosen three destinations that are ideal for an enjoyable weekend getaway.

Kitries, Messinia

Kitries, a charming village located only fifteen kilometers from Kalamata, is great for swimming and dining. The stone mansions on your route to the beach are a reminder of the town’s historical significance in the Greek War of Independence (1821). The beach bar, which offers umbrellas and sun loungers, is only one of several options. To the right, there are less crowded areas. A short path leads to a quiet, more secluded beach without businesses. Sandova Beach is nearby on the road to Kalamata, and the charming village of Kardamyli is only a 22-kilometer journey south.

Where to Eat: At the Ano Mera restaurant (Kitries, Tel. (+30) 697.571.4717), you may enjoy breathtaking views of the sea while enjoying lamb with potatoes, veal giouvetsi, pork ribs, moussaka, stuffed vegetables, and more, all cooked in a wood-fired oven. They also offer grilled dishes such as burgers and ribeye steak, which are ideally complemented with rustic potatoes topped with mizithra cheese. The seafood taverns Gaitanaros (Kitries, Tel. (+30) 27210.583.70) and Mimis (Kitries, Tel. 27210.580.10) serve fresh fish and seafood right on the seafront.

Distance from Athens: 253 km

Kyparissi [Shutterstock]

Kyparissi, Laconia

The tranquil settlement of Kyparissi, located 60 kilometers past Leonidio, where the Argolic Gulf meets the Myrtoan Sea, is an idyllic retreat for those seeking peace and quiet. The village’s name is no coincidence; the hill to the right of the sea is covered in tall, slender cypress trees. With a variety of accommodation and dining options, you may discover that you do not need your car at all, as everything is within walking distance. Megali Ammos beach, located right in front of the village, lives up to its name with its wide sandy beach. The pebbled beach of Aghia Kyriaki is just two kilometers north.

Where to eat: Takouras (Mitropoli, Kyparissi, Tel. (+30) 27320.552.17) is a popular beachside restaurant known for its high-quality meats and fresh fish. Ploes (Kyparissi, Tel. (+30) 27320.552.37) offers superb shrimp pasta and grilled fish, while Omorfo Kyparissi (Kyparissi, Tel. (+30) 27320.552.07) specializes in rotisserie chicken and freshly grilled meat.

Distance from Athens: 268 km.

Gytheio [Shutterstock]

Gytheio

Nestled at the head of the Laconian Gulf, the historic town of Gytheio, with its picturesque harbor, offers a variety of accommodation and dining options, making it an ideal starting point for nearby excursions. Stroll around the elegant mansions, beginning at Town Hall Square and the municipal building, designed by Ernst Ziller and finished in 1891. Ziller had also built the Girls’ School, which is currently home to the Municipal Cultural Centre, five years earlier, in 1886. On the small island of Kranai, which is now connected to the mainland by a paved road, you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of Gytheio and the opportunity to visit the lighthouse, which first operated in 1859. Standing 16 meters tall, it used acetylene until 2002. There are plenty of swimming alternatives nearby, including Selinitsa Beach with its sand and fine pebbles, Valtaki Beach, which is notable for the shipwreck that has been there since 1981, and Mavrovouni Beach, a huge sandy length with cafés and restaurants.

Where to Eat: Diosmos (20 Ioannou Grigoraki, Tel. (+30) 27330.244.74) offers a range of meze dishes and a lively ambiance ideal for socializing with friends. Plaz (1 Xanthaki, Tel. (+30) 27330.227.22) offers spectacular sea views, generous salads, and well-prepared main dishes. If you want something quick and tasty, stop at Travichti (Vas. Georgiou & Orestou, Tel. (+30) 27330.232.00), where the traditional Maniot flatbread, known as travichti, is topped with kefalotyri cheese and your choice of meat—souvlaki, burger, pancetta, or sausage.

Distance from Athens: 278 km

This article appeared in Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), a Kathimerini publishing initiative.