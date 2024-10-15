Tsagarada reborn: A mountain paradise awaits

Thirty degrees. That’s the highest summer temperature in Tsagarada, even when the rest of Greece is experiencing heatwaves. One of the coolest mountain villages in Thessaly, it is also close to the sea, making it an ideal destination for autumn. The many deciduous trees create a lovely carpet of leaves, creating a dreamlike setting dominated by centuries-old plane trees. The huge plane trees that dominate each of the village’s four neighborhoods have long served as the focal points of local life.

The beaches of eastern Pelion are only a short distance away. Pictured here is Papa Nero. [Perikles Merakos]

The oldest and largest of these trees is found in Aghia Paraskevi, its sprawling branches providing generous shade to those who gather at the tables beneath it. The other three plane trees are just as impressive, towering over Aghoi Taxiarches, Aghios Stefanos, and the more remote Aghia Kyriaki, where the tree dominates the village square. A hike to Aghios Athonas, above Tsagarada, will allow you to experience the forest in all its grandeur. The dirt road leading there, suitable for off-road vehicles but better explored on foot, meanders through chestnuts and looming beeches before ending at a small chapel with benches nearby – perfect for a rest and a picnic. And if the summer’s high temperatures persist, why not visit the beaches of eastern Pelion for a refreshing swim? Aghoi Saranta, Papa Nero, Damouchari, and Fakistra are among the best in the area, now less crowded and providing a peaceful respite.

The weather this time of year is ideal for wandering through the village and its four neighborhoods, which extend across seven kilometers. Start from Aghoi Taxiarches and make your way to Aghia Kyriaki, following the narrow paths that wind through orchards and traditional houses.

This article appeared in Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), a Kathimerini publishing initiative.