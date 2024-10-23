four-stunning-autumn-drives-in-greece

The temperatures are mild, the crowds are small, and the roads, except during the October 28th holiday weekend, are relatively quiet. Deciduous trees blanket the paths and hillsides with leaves in vibrant shades of yellow, red, and green, making driving through the mountains a true pleasure.

Dimitsana with its picturesque narrow streets. [Perikles Merakos]

The magic of Menalo

This route takes you through the most picturesque villages of mountainous Arcadia, with the fir-covered slopes of Mount Menalo accompanying you along the way. Start in Levidi and head to Stemnitsa. Your first stop will be Kardaras, where you can visit the ski resort and admire the view. Continue through the dense forest to Vytina, a bustling village known for its local products, particularly feta cheese and handmade pasta. Next, visit Dimitsana, a historic town known for its narrow streets and landmarks. Following the path along the Lousios River, you’ll arrive in Stemnitsa, known for its picturesque square, which is ideal for a coffee or meal.

61 km, 1.5 hours of driving

Livadi and in the background Mount Parnassos. [Perikles Merakos]

Discovering Parnassos

With Arachova as your base, you can explore Mount Parnassos‘ central and western sides, which are forested and easier to reach. From Arachova, drive through the fir trees to Livadi, and then to Agoriani on Parnassos’ northern slopes. Pass through the villages of Lilea, Mariolata, and Gravia before climbing towards Viniani, where waterfalls and streams abound. You’ll see traces of mining activity along the way. Return to Arachova via the road through Amfissa and Delphi, which offers breathtaking views of Itea Bay.

111 km, 2.5 hours of driving

Pilio is full of chestnut, plane, and beech trees, which shed their leaves as autumn arrives. [Dimitris Vlaikos]

Exploring Pilio

Pilio is full of chestnut, plane, and beech trees, which shed their leaves as autumn arrives. Beginning and ending your trip in Portaria, you’ll follow a circular route that showcases the mountain’s diverse landscapes and charming villages. From Portaria, head towards Hania, Pilio’s highest village at 1,190 meters. From there, descend through a thick forest towards the eastern side, stopping first in Kissos, a village on the side overlooking the Aegean. As the forest opens up, you’ll catch glimpses of the sea, and the stretch from Mouresi to Tsagarada is especially beautiful, with trees arching over the road. The winding route from Tsagarada to Milies offers spectacular views of the slopes and the Aegean. From Milies, begin your descent towards the Pagasitic Gulf, passing through Kala Nera before returning to Portaria via Volos.

95 km, 2.5 hours of driving

Remote Nafpaktia

This challenging route will provide an unforgettable drive through one of Greece’s most remote regions. Beginning in Nafpaktos, head towards Ano Hora, the area’s largest settlement. The road winds through fir trees with wild mushrooms sprouting at their base. Continue towards Ampelakiotissa and the Evinos River’s artificial lake, crossing numerous bridges and passes along the way. Drive through the village of Aghios Dimitrios and continue through the forest until you reach Platanos with its magical village square.

106 km, 3 hours of driving

