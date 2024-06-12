Lightly cured anchovies, cooked in the pan

We marinate the anchovies lightly and cook them in a pan with cherry tomatoes, oregano and spearmint. This dish is juicy, tasty and low in calories at 252 Kcal per serving.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Resting Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes
Ingredients
(Serves 4)
- 700 g descaled anchovies
- 200 g halved cherry tomatoes and 100 g blended cherry tomatoes
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- Leaves from five spearmint branches
- Juice of one lemon and zest of half a lemon
- 1 tsp dry oregano
- 60 ml olive oil
- Salt, fresh pepper
- Black caraway for serving
Instructions
- To prepare lightly marinated and cooked anchovies, start by washing and drying the fish. Spread the anchovies on a baking tray, add salt, and leave them in the fridge for an hour.
- Wash again and thoroughly dry the fish with a paper towel.
- In a large non-stick frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium to high heat. Add the halved cherry tomatoes, garlic and spearmint leaves. Cover the pan and cook for four minutes.
- Add salt and pepper, lemon juice and zest, blended cherry tomatoes, and 80 ml of water. Cover the pan and cook for another four minutes.
- Lay a single layer of anchovies in the pan, cover, and cook for another two minutes.
- Remove the pan from heat and serve. Sprinkle black caraway over the servings.
- If desired, serve with rose wine from Xinomavro.
This article originally appeared in Gastronomos, Kathimerini’s monthly food magazine.