Lightly cured anchovies, cooked in the pan

We marinate the anchovies lightly and cook them in a pan with cherry tomatoes, oregano and spearmint. This dish is juicy, tasty and low in calories at 252 Kcal per serving.

Nena Ismyrnoglou

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Resting Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

  • 700 g descaled anchovies
  • 200 g halved cherry tomatoes and 100 g blended cherry tomatoes
  • 1 crushed garlic clove
  • Leaves from five spearmint branches
  • Juice of one lemon and zest of half a lemon
  • 1 tsp dry oregano
  • 60 ml olive oil
  • Salt, fresh pepper
  • Black caraway for serving

Instructions

  1. To prepare lightly marinated and cooked anchovies, start by washing and drying the fish. Spread the anchovies on a baking tray, add salt, and leave them in the fridge for an hour.
  2. Wash again and thoroughly dry the fish with a paper towel.
  3. In a large non-stick frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium to high heat. Add the halved cherry tomatoes, garlic and spearmint leaves. Cover the pan and cook for four minutes.
  4. Add salt and pepper, lemon juice and zest, blended cherry tomatoes, and 80 ml of water. Cover the pan and cook for another four minutes.
  5. Lay a single layer of anchovies in the pan, cover, and cook for another two minutes.
  6. Remove the pan from heat and serve. Sprinkle black caraway over the servings.
  7. If desired, serve with rose wine from Xinomavro.

This article originally appeared in Gastronomos, Kathimerini’s monthly food magazine.

Food Recipes

