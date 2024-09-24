Macedonian wines: Discover the magic of the harvest season

High temperatures, drought, and a lack of rain have accelerated the harvest in Greece this year, so grape picking has already begun in Macedonia. The famous indigenous Xinomavro variety leads the way in the Naoussa region, along with several other varieties that have been producing exceptional Greek wines in recent years. From Kavala and Drama to Halkidiki and the outskirts of Thessaloniki, wineries are working hard to harvest and produce wine. The Association of Wine Producers of the Vineyards of Northern Greece includes 33 wineries and has laid out eight routes through the respective regions.

Naoussa

The site of one of the greatest success stories in Greek vineyards, with Xinomavro leading the way. This variety is responsible for Greek red wine’s international success. In addition to guided tours, visitors to the Kir-Yianni Estate may reserve a spot for one of the artistic events taking place throughout September. The Vaeni Winery offers tours of its vineyards and production facilities. You can wander around Naoussa to see the Old Town and walk along the Arapitsa river in the Municipal Park. Vermio Mountain offers plenty of opportunities to explore its mountainous landscape.

Where to eat: 1902 restaurant (32 V. Konstantinou) offers modern Greek cuisine made with local ingredients and paired with wines from the local vineyard. Oinomageiremata (1 Stefanou Dragoumi) has a more casual ambiance and serves several dishes prepared with local wine. The restaurant also offers an extensive selection of regional wine labels.

[Vicky Tsatsamba]

Kavala

The renowned wineries Biblia Chora, Pavlidis Estate, and Nico Lazaridi are located near Kavala and Drama. Take a stroll around Kavala’s Old Town and waterfront; in Drama, visit the Aghia Varvara Springs. The Drama region’s Pangaion Mountain, Falakro Mountain, and Karadere (Elatia Forest) provide stunning landscapes for nature lovers.

Where to eat: Don’t miss out on trying Kavala seafood at Meltemi (3 Thasou) and Naypigio (12 American Red Cross). In Drama, Rodostamo (13 Agias Varvaras) has a nice ambiance and delicious food.

Pella-Goumenissa

In this part of Western Macedonia, near Giannitsa and Goumenissa, you can find small wineries with character and robust wines. The native Xinomavro and Negoska grape varieties, as well as international varieties such as Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, predominate. Mikro Ktima Titou is located on an oak-covered slope at the foothills of Mount Paiko near Goumenissa, while the ZINIDEOS winery may be found in the village of Loutraki, near Pozar’s thermal baths. Giannitsa and Goumenissa provide a variety of accommodation and dining options, while Paiko’s mountainous landscape is easily accessible for exploration.

Where to eat: Endeka bistro (136 Eleftheriou Venizelou, Giannitsa) serves modern Greek cuisine with a focus on wine. The restaurant Vasilikos (Kallipoli, 17 kilometers from Giannitsa) serves interesting, creative cuisine and has a good wine list.

This article appeared in Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), a Kathimerini publishing initiative.