the-best-places-to-eat-in-northern-evia

With its mushrooms, olives, vegetables and organic meats, as well as, of course, its fresh seafood from the rich Evian Gulf and the Aegean Sea, the island of Evia continues to produce excellent ingredients for the outstanding dishes it serves in elegant restaurants and cozy tavernas alike. Here are the top dining choices for the northern part of the island.

Maravelis, Aghios Nikolaos Edipsou

Just up the road from the thermal baths of Edipsos, this seaside taverna serves fresh fish and other seafood at tables with views of the Lichada peninsula. Whatever you choose from the catch of the day will be expertly cooked. Try the grilled sardines and the calamari, as well as the fresh salads and appetizers.

Aristea, Gialtra. [Michael Papas]

Aristea, Gialtra

This waterfront establishment, facing the beach at the thermal baths in Gialtra, serves fresh fish and delightful meze. From blue whiting and common pandora to tinker mackerel, red mullet and sea bream, whatever you order will be fresh and well-cooked. Make sure to try the European anchovy filet and the local cheese pie.

Ethrion, Aghios Nikolaos Beach, Ellinika

With views of the small island of Aghios Nikolaos and its chapel, this eatery offers exquisite seafood and meat dishes. Try the marinated European anchovies, the light and crispy fried calamari or any of the meat dishes, such as their expertly prepared steaks.

Kaliva, Edipsos Baths

A favorite spot for locals and vacationers at the Edipsos Baths, this taverna has a lovely courtyard with trees, perfect if you’re looking for good food and a cool breeze. Here you’ll find classic Greek taverna dishes and the eatery’s strong suit, hearty casseroles. Other options include fish soup, oven-roasted lamb, wine-braised rooster and gemista (vegetables stuffed with rice).

Paralia Pine & Sea, Rovies

Located under the trees on the beach in Rovies, this place is ideal for a post-swim meal. A family-run taverna, it serves coffee from early in the day, but it’s worth coming here at mealtimes for the deliciously moist grilled meat patties, the crispy local cheese pie, the shrimp saganaki, the grilled sardines and the daily specials.

Paralia Pine & Sea, Rovies. [Michael Papas]

Tafralis, Aghios Georgios, Istiaia

Many regulars swear that the lamb at Tafralis, which is oven-roasted in parchment paper in the form of either chops or patties, is the best they’ve ever had. You’ll also find a selection of grilled meats and delicious cheese pies.

Mouragio, Aghia Anna Beach

Located on the large beach of Aghia Anna, this is a great spot for seafood and fish after a swim. You’ll usually find red mullet, cod and sea bream, and they also serve meat dishes, stews and various small meze platters.

O Lohias – Vasilika

From octopus and crayfish to calamari and cod, all the seafood they grill here is fresh and cooked to perfection when it reaches your table. The taverna also known for its meats, including its beef chuck eye steak, its hand-cut french fries and its hearty salads.

Sta Kala Kathoumena, Orei

This taverna, at the small harbor of the village, serves all kinds of seafood. Try the octopus marinated in vinegar or the shrimp saganaki, the garlic anchovies, the fava, or, of course, the fresh fish of the day.

