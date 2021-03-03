connecting-innovative-greeks-the-world-over

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis takes part in the Innovative Greeks teleconference. The initiative is part of the effort by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), in cooperation with Endeavor Greece, to create a community of “Innovative Greeks” and to connect innovation-inclined Greeks around the world. According to SEV Director General Alexandros Chatzopoulos, the goal of the endeavor is to bring together managers at international corporations, successful startuppers, investors and researchers in a new, digital community that will share knowledge, connections and resources with fast-growing Greek startups. The first “Innovative Greeks” Digital Conference was held on March 2-3. [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM’s Office/Intime News]