‘Emblematic’ Faliro Bay overhaul moving ahead

Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis visited the Faliro Bay worksite in southern Athens yesterday to inspect progress on what is one of the capital’s biggest infrastructure projects in more than a decade, describing it as ‘emblematic.’ The first phase of the project has a budget of 150 million euros and mainly concerns vital flood-protection work along the bay and high-speed Poseidonos Avenue, much of which is being rerouted through underpasses. Patoulis said the regional authority is in talks with the European Investment Bank for the second phase, budgeted at 180 million euros. [Attica Regional Authority/InTime News]

