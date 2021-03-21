finishing-touches-put-on-national-gallery

The final touches are being put on the National Gallery ahead of its partial relaunch for the March 25 anniversary of Greece’s 1821 War of Independence with an exhibition on the historic event. ‘I am extremely pleased and grateful that my vision has become a reality,’ museum director Marina Lambraki-Plaka told Kathimerini during a recent tour. ‘Now I want to see it operational and fulfilling its role,’ she added, referring to the proper public reopening in June. The museum’s eight-year overhaul more than doubled its exhibitions spaces, modernized its storage and conservation capabilities, improved security and enriches the visitor experience. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said that funding will be increased to pre-crisis levels of around 2.5 million euros a year so the museum can cover the additional costs of the expansion. [Nikos Kokkalias]