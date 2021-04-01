new-mega-center-opens-as-vaccination-campaign-gathers-pace

Medical staff are seen inside the new Covid-19 vaccination center at Elliniko in southern Athens ahead of the visit by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who was given a guided tour of the facility by Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias. The center will open on Thursday. “The pandemic continues and vaccination is currently the only solution we all have for a return to normalcy,” Sakellaropoulou said, describing the vaccines as “a gift to humanity.” According to the operational plan, as of Thursday more than 1,000 vaccination centers are being pressed into service. The digital platform for vaccination appointments for people aged between 65 and 69 opens on Thursday. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]