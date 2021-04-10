leaders-extend-condolences-over-death-of-prince-phillip

The Mon Repos villa where Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was born on June 10, 1921, on the Ionian island of Corfu, in a picture taken on Friday. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou extended her “warm condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II, and the British public following her husband’s death at the age of 99 on Friday. In a message, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed his grief over Philip’s passing. “His contribution to public life, to the charities he served and his work with young people will be greatly missed,” he said. Philip, who married Elizabeth in 1947, retired from public engagements in 2017. [Intime News]