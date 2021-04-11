Consumers shake off lockdown fatigue, with a vengeance

Ermou, one of Athens’ main shopping streets, teems with people on Saturday, the first weekend after authorities allowed shops to reopen under controlled conditions last Monday. Despite stubbornly high Covid-19 infection rates and the strain on hospitals, retail stores were given the green light to operate under the so-called click-away and click-in systems as the prolonged lockdown has piled pressure on the country’s economy. Retail commerce will also resume in the regions of Thessaloniki and Achaia on Monday, though stores will not operate in Kozani where infections have shown no sign of letting up. [InTime News]