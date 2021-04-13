architects-weigh-in-on-acropolis-cement-path

Against the backdrop of the acrimonious debate over the new concrete path on the Acropolis to facilitate access to the Parthenon, Kathimerini sought the opinion of two architects, Yannis Aesopos (r), president of the University of Patra’s Architecture Department, and Dimitra Katsota (l), associate professor of architectural design at UPatra. Both were generally positive, albeit with some objections, and agreed the concrete will look better with time. “It creates a walk visitors can follow and observe the monuments,” said Aesopos, adding however that it “remains a technical work and does not acquire artistic and architectural value.” Katsota said the color difference between beige and gray, which is the color of the route that connects the elevator for the disabled with the main route, was not necessary.