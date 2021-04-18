pm-visits-corinth-canal-to-check-progress-on-repairs

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads a delegation on a visit to the Corinth Canal to inspect ongoing repairs at the site, on Saturday. The 6-kilometer long and 21-meter wide canal has been closed to all marine traffic since mid-January following a rockfall that engineers describe as the worst it has experienced since it first went into operation in 1893. A second rockfall followed in February, with engineers saying that the cause is structural rather than incidental as originally thought. The narrow isthmus connects the Gulf of Corinth to the Ionian Sea and is an important shortcut for smaller vessels, as well as a popular attraction among tourists and thrill-seekers. [Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]