uncovering-the-secrets-of-a-pre-christian-acropolis

The Antiquities Ephorate of Serres in northern Greece and the University of Patra are collaborating as part of a five-year (2019-23) program in the search for pre-Christian remnants on the acropolis of the 5th century BC city of Amphipolis, which is enclosed by 7.5 kilometers of ancient walls, in northern Greece. The acropolis is located just a few kilometers from the impressive Kasta Tomb, also known as the Amphipolis Tomb, which grabbed international headlines after its discovery was announced in 2014. The results of the program’s first two years of research will be presented by the excavation team – Dimitria Malamidou, Dimitris Damaskos, Christina Athanasiou and Eleftheria Eleftheraki – on Wednesday.