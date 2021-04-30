pm-on-vaccination-campaign-trail

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis poses for a selfie with a woman who works at a vaccination mega-center in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri during a visit to the facility on Friday. Buoyed by the response of the 30-39 and 44-44 age groups to the vaccination drive, Mitsotakis and other government officials have been urging older citizens and residents who passed up on the free vaccines to get themselves inoculated against Covid-19. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Office/Via InTime News]