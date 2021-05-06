IMAGES

Queues form as inoculation program speeds up

queues-form-as-inoculation-program-speeds-up

People stand patiently in line while observing physical distancing as much as possible as large queues formed outside a vaccination mega-center in Peristeri, western Athens. The queues were the result of a delay in the vaccination process due to internet problems. People said appointments had been delayed by more than an hour. Greece on Wednesday started the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine. The country has already received 33,600 doses of the single-dose vaccine. J&J is expected to ship a total of 300,000 doses in May and a further 960,000 in June. According to health officials, the country will have vaccinated 2.5 million people in May and 4 million by June. [Intime News]

Vaccine
READ MORE
restaurants-in-greece-open-after-six-months-of-lockdown
IMAGES

Restaurants in Greece open after six months of lockdown

pm-on-vaccination-campaign-trail
IMAGES

PM on vaccination campaign trail

checks-tightened-ahead-of-easter-weekend
IMAGES

Checks tightened ahead of Easter weekend

informal-geneva-conference-on-cyprus-gets-under-way
IMAGES

Informal Geneva conference on Cyprus gets under way

holy-week-gets-under-way-with-testing-for-priests
IMAGES

Holy Week gets under way with testing for priests

dusting-off-athens-architectural-heritage
CULTURE

Dusting off Athens’ architectural heritage