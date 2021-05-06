unionists-commemorate-may-day-in-athens

Members of Greece’s communist-affiliated trade union PAME wear protective face masks and observe physical distancing regulations to protect against the spread of Covid-19 during a rally commemorating May Day outside Parliament in central Athens, Thursday. Traffic came to a halt in the center of the capital and a number of flights were disrupted as transport workers joined a 24-hour state sector strike, designed to coincide with May Day celebrations, against a bill on labor reforms which critics say will curb employee rights. The government has said the measures will give workers more flexibility. No rallies were held on May 1 as it coincided with Easter Saturday. [Reuters]