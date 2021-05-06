IMAGES

Unionists commemorate May Day in Athens

unionists-commemorate-may-day-in-athens
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME wear protective face masks against the spread of the coronavirus disease, during a rally commemorating May Day, in Athens, Greece, Thursday. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Members of Greece’s communist-affiliated trade union PAME wear protective face masks and observe physical distancing regulations to protect against the spread of Covid-19 during a rally commemorating May Day outside Parliament in central Athens, Thursday. Traffic came to a halt in the center of the capital and a number of flights were disrupted as transport workers joined a 24-hour state sector strike, designed to coincide with May Day celebrations, against a bill on labor reforms which critics say will curb employee rights. The government has said the measures will give workers more flexibility. No rallies were held on May 1 as it coincided with Easter Saturday. [Reuters]

Rally Strike
READ MORE
health-workers-stage-rally-in-athens
IMAGES

Health workers stage rally in Athens

students-defy-gatherings-ban-to-protest-education-reforms
IMAGES

Students defy gatherings ban to protest education reforms

rallies-held-against-university-reforms
IMAGES

Rallies held against university reforms

thessaloniki-rally-in-protest-at-george-floyd-s-death
IMAGES

Thessaloniki rally in protest at George Floyd’s death

remembering-the-marfin-tragedy
IMAGES

Remembering the Marfin tragedy

queues-form-as-inoculation-program-speeds-up
IMAGES

Queues form as inoculation program speeds up