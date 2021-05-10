IMAGES

Sakellaropoulou speaks at Delphi Economic Forum

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou delivers a speech at the 6th Delphi Economic Forum taking place in Athens, Monday. More than 1,000 guest speakers from 42 countries will take part in the forumDEF 2021 will feature eight thematic pillars: Greek Revolution Bicentennial: 1821-2021; Geopolitics & International Security; Global Economy; the Future of Europe; Sustainability and Climate Change; People, Organizations and Society; Technology and the Future of Growth; and Greece: Structural Reforms and Sustainable Growth. [EPA]

