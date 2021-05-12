Temple of Zeus getting a facelift 

The Temple of Olympian Zeus in the center of Athens is seen with scaffolding around it amid ongoing conservation work aimed at preserving the ancient monument and enhancing its stability, on Tuesday. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni visited the site accompanied by Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis to inspect progress on the 3.5-million-euro project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. Begun in the 6th century BC by Peisistratus, the temple was completed by Hadrian in AD 131. Of the original 104 Corinthian columns, only 15 remain standing. [Ministry of Culture]